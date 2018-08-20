At this point in time, Kylie Jenner is changing her hair more than I change my pajama top, but that probably says more about me than it says about her. In August alone, everybody’s favorite cosmetics giant has gone from her signature dark lengths to a platinum Barbie ponytail to a dramatic blunt bob. So what’s one more bold hair makeover to add to the list?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Stepping out in NYC on Sunday night to grab dinner at celebrity hotspot Carbone, 21-year-old Kylie unveiled her latest look: It's super long, light blonde and mermaid textured, with a beauty wave running through the lengths. Whether it’s more of her super-expensive hair extensions, or a new addition to her never-ending wig collection, I don't know, but it looks pretty flawless.

To debut her new hair, Kylie opted for a head-to-toe Alexander Wang look in a luxe brocade print red mini dress with skinny cami straps.



Getty Images Gotham

Getty Images Gotham

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She paired it with strappy, embellished black heels and a teeny, tiny crystal-encrusted bodega bag.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 19, 2018 at 8:50pm PDT

Meanwhile, big sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also both become tired of their new, shorter hairstyles already.