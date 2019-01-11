image
Today's Top Stories
1
R. Kelly Series Shows Not All Black Lives Matter
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 11 Edition
image
3
The Sneakers We Need This Year
image
4
Hair Color Trends You'll See Everywhere for Spring
image
5
Our Editor's Favorite Workouts for 2019

This Golden Girls-Inspired Lip Art Is too Excellent For You Not to See

A true work of art.

image
By Maya Allen

Makeup is a true artistry, and makeup artist Ryan Kelly just created a masterpiece...on her lips. This woman has some serious skills, and specializes in next-level lip art that's attracted over 75,000 Instagram followers. The artist recently uploaded a lip look on Instagram that will make Golden Girls' fans very happy.

Take a look at this heartwarming photo of the beloved cast members.

image
Getty Images

Now, look at how Kelly masterfully recreated this portrait on her lips (!!!).

Are you completely shooketh by her skills? SAME. Fans are freaking out as well. "Stunned... we’re just... stunned. Stunned is the only way to describe how... stunned we are," one commenter wrote. "This is so good it hurts my brain," another said.

In her caption, Kelly called out how much work it took to perfect the details for such intricate lip art: "Truthfully, details are always difficult and time consuming. There’s no easy way out," she wrote. "I found a reference photo that I liked and drew it out with some adjustments so that the proportions would work for my lips (i.e. no heads/major details between my top and bottom lip, and rounding it out in places), then made the drawing into a stencil and transferred it to my lips."

Genius. This is not normal lip art, this is insanely amazing lip art. And it's worth showing her other mind-blowing illustrations to make your day.

Like this recent look inspired by 'Birdbox', which went viral.

And this dreamy design in honor of 'The Notebook'.

Plus, this powerful illustration for all the Nasty Women out there.

So many snaps for her! Down to sit in front of the mirror for hours and attempt to recreate this Golden Girls lip art? You go, girl. Shop the products Kelly used below.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image
25 Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
image 10 Super-Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image You Need to See David Beckham in Green Eyeshadow
image Urban Decay Is Launching Its First Brow Line
image Kris Jenner Got an Unexpected Hair Transformation
image Hair Color Trends You'll See Everywhere for Spring
image Jonathan Van Ness' Fave Looks of the Globes
image Lady Gaga Accidentally Channels Judy Garland
image Look at Lady Gaga's Blue Hair at the Golden Globes
image
The 20 Best Beauty Looks at the 2019 Golden Globes