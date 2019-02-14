image
Today's Top Stories
1
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
2
Love Is Messy. You Need Your Crew.
image
3
25 Celebrities That Have Gone Silver
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'

Miley Cyrus's Valentine's Day Gift to Liam Hemsworth Is So, So Naughty

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesJohn Sciulli

    Wow. Just wow. Forget the cards, the flowers, the little tiny stuffed bears holding a heart. Miley Cyrus just showed us the best gift we can all get for our loved ones this year, and it is, apparently, a not safe for work image of you that you share on social media for thousands of people to see.

    Captioning the photo "When it's valentine's day and bae says hi," it's a highly sexy throwback picture of Miley performing with her legs up in the air. I, uh, think it might be a hint of what they're about to do later. Guys, my gift of Reese's peanut butter cups for my husband is garbage, what am I even doing with my life.

    The singer-songwriter-actress-personality (with a capital P) has been showing more of her life with Liam. She used to be more private, but after she got married, she obviously wants the world to know how happy she is. And I am seriously here for it.

    Fun fact: Literally LAST WEEK, Liam left a thirsty, sexy comment on one of his wife's Instagram photos, saying, "Good god 🙌🏼." So the feeling is very, very mutual. They're basically giving us a glimpse into their, uh, intimate lives, and it is hawt.

    Here's the sexy meme, but when I say it is basically not safe for work, I do really mean it:

    image
    InstagramMiley Cyrus

    Even more hilarious? She put the same meme on Twitter, where (unless she chooses to delete it) it will remain forever for the entire world to see. WOW. I may never recover, to be honest.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Is Miley Cyrus on Her Honeymoon Right Now?
    image
    All the Unseen Photos from Miley & Liam's Wedding
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image These Celebs Are Zodiac Valentine's Day Matches
    image Why People Think 'Friends' Will Leave Netflix
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Prince William Took Over Diana's Beloved Charity
    image How Chrissy Teigen Is Proving She's a Master Chef
    image Priyanka Chopra Jonas REALLY Changes Up Her Look
    image Jennifer Aniston's Unexpected Birthday Message
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-ISN'T IT ROMANTIC Priyanka and Nick = Epitome of Honeymoon Period
    image George Clooney Compared Meghan Markle to Diana
    image Miley Attended Liam's Movie Premiere Without Him
    image Lily Tomlin Answers Our 32 Burning Questions