Miley Cyrus posted a meme of herself with legs spread in the air for the very special man in her life, Liam Hemsworth.

The just-married couple are still, obviously, so in love.

If you're curious, this is absolutely not the first time the couple has been thirsty for each other on social media.

Wow. Just wow. Forget the cards, the flowers, the little tiny stuffed bears holding a heart. Miley Cyrus just showed us the best gift we can all get for our loved ones this year, and it is, apparently, a not safe for work image of you that you share on social media for thousands of people to see.

Captioning the photo "When it's valentine's day and bae says hi," it's a highly sexy throwback picture of Miley performing with her legs up in the air. I, uh, think it might be a hint of what they're about to do later. Guys, my gift of Reese's peanut butter cups for my husband is garbage, what am I even doing with my life.

The singer-songwriter-actress-personality (with a capital P) has been showing more of her life with Liam. She used to be more private, but after she got married, she obviously wants the world to know how happy she is. And I am seriously here for it.

Fun fact: Literally LAST WEEK, Liam left a thirsty, sexy comment on one of his wife's Instagram photos, saying, "Good god 🙌🏼." So the feeling is very, very mutual. They're basically giving us a glimpse into their, uh, intimate lives, and it is hawt.

Here's the sexy meme, but when I say it is basically not safe for work, I do really mean it:

Instagram Miley Cyrus

Even more hilarious? She put the same meme on Twitter, where (unless she chooses to delete it) it will remain forever for the entire world to see. WOW. I may never recover, to be honest.

