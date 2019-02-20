Emma Roberts just dyed her blonde bob, and she looks incredible.

Roberts has worn so many hair colors, it's impossible to predict how long she'll stick with this shade, but I'm loving it for now.

Emma Roberts has been a blonde for a surprisingly long time. The actress has been known to treat hair colors like her flavor of week—dating a shade for a bit, then off to the next. She's even experimented with millennial pink. But she's stuck with her honey blonde bob for most of 2018, which says a lot. But everyone, celebs included, is still feeling the "new year, new hair" memo: Roberts just switched up the shade of her blonde, blunt bob to a deep brunette.

And HELLO to this new hair. Roberts looks amazing.

Roberts captioned the pic: "Back to basics."

The actress' long-time colorist and hairstylist Nikki Lee, who is responsible for most of her ever-changing hair colors, dropped the details on her new-and-improved bob JIC you want to screenshot these product recommendations for your stylist.

"Not many can do it, but no matter what color change we make...Emma looks stunning every time 😍 Classic Brunette," she wrote on her caption, along with a list of Joico color products she used to nail this shade.

Although Roberts looks absolutely beautiful as a brunette, she can effortlessly rock every hair color of the rainbow. Let's take a walk down memory line for some of her most iconic styles, shall we?

Back in 2017, her hair was on the longer side and dyed a deep brunette.

Earlier that year she donned this stunning red shade.

Back to blonde.

Then, dirty blonde with dark roots.

Circa 2015 she was all the way platinum.

And a year later Nikki Lee created this shade Roberts calls "dessert rose."

Which color is next for her?

