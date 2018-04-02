Today's Top Stories
The Best Tweets About 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
The Shocking Claims in New Meghan Markle Biography
7 Sex Workers Better Suited To Be POTUS
Just 52 Royal Church Hats Through the Years
20 Cult-Favorite Asian Beauty Products

Emma Roberts Just Dyed Her Hair Millennial Pink

And it's actually crazy cute.

Getty Images

April showers bring...a ridiculous number of new haircuts and colors. It seems like every day, another Hollywood celeb dramatically switches up their hairstyle, like that time Kim Kardashian dyed her hair pink for exactly one week (before immediately going back to brunette), or the time—i.e. last week—when Demi Lovato chopped her long waves into a layered bob.

And now, Emma Roberts is the latest celebrity to make a major hair change: This morning, Roberts showed off her new millenial-pink hair in a story on her Instagram, with the hashtag #ParadiseHills.

The hashtag says it all—Roberts' dye job is for her latest project Paradise Hills, in which she co-stars alongside Eiza González to portray two boarding-school girls in a futuristic society.

But even if her hair weren't for a job, the Frenchie-pink color would still look awesome. Maybe it's because I'm a millennial, and soft pink is my calling card, but I'm kinda contemplating calling my colorist. Maybe see you on the other (pink) side? See all of Roberts' other major hair changes, below.

Feeling pretty in pink in my @Coach Tatum watch. #TimeforCoach #Sponsored

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

