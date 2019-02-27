After the news that Jordyn Woods is sitting down to talk candidly with Jada Pinkett Smith, despite having a non-disclosure agreement with the Kardashians, the family is reportedly NOT happy.

Kylie still hasn't commented publicly or scrubbed her social media from all signs of BFF Jordyn, but she did post a selfie that had some...interesting and possibly relevant song lyrics.

Meanwhile, here are the best memes to come out of this whole dramatic situation.

The Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner drama STILL continues: Jordyn announced she's going to sit down with Jada Pinkett Smith, potentially to talk about the whole "hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson despite being friends with Kylie Jenner" situation, and she's being offered promotional and TV opportunities amidst all the craziness. And the Kardashian family are not on board. Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence and subsequently unfollowed Jordyn, and friends and family have posted references to the split all over social media. Kylie still hasn't taken definitive action—she's still friends with Jordyn on her Instagram and hasn't deleted any of the photos of the pair together. She's still been posting selfies and photos of herself on her account, though, and last night she used a particularly interesting song choice.



Okay, so granted, "Girls Need Love" by Summer Walker is technically about a romantic interest: "I just need some love...I just need a thug" but there are still plenty of references to love in general that talk about being desperate for affection:

Girls can't never say they want it

Girls can't never say how

Girls can't never say they need it

Girls can't never say now



Girls can't never say they want it

Girls can't never say how

Girls can't never say they need it

Girls can't never say now oh now

In Kylie's video, which she paired with animated flames behind her, we can hear the lyrics, "I can be real good/Please don't get in your feelings/Aye I need some love." On her Instagram Stories, she even posted a photo with hearts over her eyes. That, to me, doesn't sound like a person who's bitter and upset—one way to interpret the song choice is that she's not ready to let go of her BFF just yet. Clearly I'm speculating here, but could this be a reference to why she hasn't cut off her friend?

Here's Kylie's selfie video:

And here's the photo from her Stories:

Kylie Jenner Instagram

