Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair a Dirty Blonde Color You've Never Seen Before

Though naturally blonde, Bella Hadid has always been vocal about loving her dark, moody brunette hair. She's kept her hair dyed this deep chocolate shade for years (except for that one time she went pink for a hot minute), partly because it's a visible distinction from her big sis Gigi's signature blonde shade. The supermodel sisters have made it a point to keep a clear contrast between their hair choices: "I just have a darker personality," Hadid told Allure in 2016. "And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation."

But the 22-year-old just made a major departure from brunette, and dropped a bomb on Instagram with new "dirty blonde" hair while visiting Turkey. No, you're not seeing things—yes, Bella is blonde.

She captioned her photo: "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots ! Per @mertalas wishes 💫." Mert Alas is a photographer the model works with a lot.

Here's the thing: Bella isn't all-the-way blonde, though—I'd actually classify this color as Bronde: a beautiful blend of brunette and blonde. It's a sun-kissed, strawberry bronde shade, that complements her glowy complexion gorgeously. In this close-up showing off her new color, I love that she's wearing natural makeup allowing her freckles to peek through with her golden-lit skin front and center.

Fans are loving this epic color change: "Bella and Blonde that's what I stan," one commenter wrote. "This looks so natural this is 100% you omg thanks for blessing us," another said.

Bella has never been one to shy away from hair switch-ups, and has experimented with so many cuts and styles in the past. But she rarely dyes her hair a drastic new color, and I'm into this new look. She decided to go lighter instead of darker, which is what every other celeb is doing right now to their hair (Brunette is like, the shade of 2019). Snaps to doing you, Bella. Let's see if this shade lasts through spring.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE