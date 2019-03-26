Elise M. Stefanik Photoshoot, Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C., America - 13 Apr 2015
Today's Top Stories
1
Elise Stefanik Is Going to Bring Women to the GOP
image
2
Vote in Marie Claire's March Dadness Tournament
image
3
I Saw 'Us' and I Will Never Know Peace Again
image
4
Taylor Jenkins Reid Talks 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
5
Away's Jen Rubio Shares Her Work Uniform

Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair a Dirty Blonde Color You've Never Seen Before

Blonde Bella is a whole new vibe.

image
By Maya Allen
Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals
Getty Images

Though naturally blonde, Bella Hadid has always been vocal about loving her dark, moody brunette hair. She's kept her hair dyed this deep chocolate shade for years (except for that one time she went pink for a hot minute), partly because it's a visible distinction from her big sis Gigi's signature blonde shade. The supermodel sisters have made it a point to keep a clear contrast between their hair choices: "I just have a darker personality," Hadid told Allure in 2016. "And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation."

But the 22-year-old just made a major departure from brunette, and dropped a bomb on Instagram with new "dirty blonde" hair while visiting Turkey. No, you're not seeing things—yes, Bella is blonde.

She captioned her photo: "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots ! Per @mertalas wishes 💫." Mert Alas is a photographer the model works with a lot.

Here's the thing: Bella isn't all-the-way blonde, though—I'd actually classify this color as Bronde: a beautiful blend of brunette and blonde. It's a sun-kissed, strawberry bronde shade, that complements her glowy complexion gorgeously. In this close-up showing off her new color, I love that she's wearing natural makeup allowing her freckles to peek through with her golden-lit skin front and center.

Fans are loving this epic color change: "Bella and Blonde that's what I stan," one commenter wrote. "This looks so natural this is 100% you omg thanks for blessing us," another said.

Bella has never been one to shy away from hair switch-ups, and has experimented with so many cuts and styles in the past. But she rarely dyes her hair a drastic new color, and I'm into this new look. She decided to go lighter instead of darker, which is what every other celeb is doing right now to their hair (Brunette is like, the shade of 2019). Snaps to doing you, Bella. Let's see if this shade lasts through spring.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Pack These Must-Haves for Your Next Music Festival
image
The Best Summer Hats to Shop Now
image
Tweed Jackets Worth the Investment
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image Why You Should Switch to a Water-Based Foundation
image Celebs Are Very Into the Cow Print Nail Art Trend
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Woah, Emily Ratajkowski Got Platinum Blonde Hair
image
Pack These Must-Haves for Your Next Music Festival
image 6 Things Women With Sensitive Skin Should Know
image Sarah Hyland Just Cut Her Hair into a Shaggy Lob
image Jada Pinkett Smith Brought Back Her '90s Blonde
image
What I Love About Me: Brooklyn
image Amazon's New Beauty Line Is All Under $40
The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals Does Washing Your Hair With Beer Actually Work?