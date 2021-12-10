18 Tweed Jackets to Invest In

Often worn by elite members of society and made widely famous by Coco Chanel in the 1920s, a tweed jacket is a coming-of-age piece. With the easy wear of a cardigan and the sophistication of a blazer, a tweed jacket is versatile at any length. Apply the right styling tools, and you'll keep your tweeds looking cool and not stuffy. Here, some of our favorite tweed style jackets to shop now.

The Short Tweed Jacket

Tailored to a tee, a short tweed jacket will come across as sophisticated—not stodgy. Wear this cropped style juxtaposed with loose hanging trousers or accompanied by a slim fit, pleated calf-length skirt.

Nili Lotan Aubrey Cotton Blend Tweed Jacket

Zara Structured Blazer

Veronica Beard Albia Tweed Dickey Jacket

Maje Venalta Belted Tweed Jacket

IRO Joyner Tweed Jacket

J.Crew Lady jacket

The Midi Tweed Jacket

A bit more refined than your everyday blazer, a hip-grazing tweed jacket is a tried and true investment piece—even with updates like fringe hems and subtle grosgrain trims. Style yours alongside jeans and a ballet flat for that French-girl flare or strategically belted at the midsection.

Philosophy Houndstooth Tweed Blazer

Saint Laurent Boucle Tweed Jacket

Self-Portrait Double-Breasted Tweed Jacket

Iro Ferry Tweed Jacket

Nocturne Tweed Jacket with Crystal Buttons

Gucci Wool Blend Tweed Jacket

The Long Tweed Jacket

Stop onlookers in their tracks with a statement making tweed jacket that falls below the knee. Inherently warm, you can keep this coat in rotation through the winter frost.

Oscar de la Renta Checked Tweed Coat

& Other Stories Tweed Jacket

MSGM Tweed Coat

Frederick Anderson Tweed Trench Coat

Proenza Schouler Tweed Double-Breasted Coat

Pink Tweed Jacket

