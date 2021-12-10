18 Tweed Jackets to Invest In
In need of tweed.
By Sara Holzman published
Often worn by elite members of society and made widely famous by Coco Chanel in the 1920s, a tweed jacket is a coming-of-age piece. With the easy wear of a cardigan and the sophistication of a blazer, a tweed jacket is versatile at any length. Apply the right styling tools, and you'll keep your tweeds looking cool and not stuffy. Here, some of our favorite tweed style jackets to shop now.
The Short Tweed Jacket
Tailored to a tee, a short tweed jacket will come across as sophisticated—not stodgy. Wear this cropped style juxtaposed with loose hanging trousers or accompanied by a slim fit, pleated calf-length skirt.
The Midi Tweed Jacket
A bit more refined than your everyday blazer, a hip-grazing tweed jacket is a tried and true investment piece—even with updates like fringe hems and subtle grosgrain trims. Style yours alongside jeans and a ballet flat for that French-girl flare or strategically belted at the midsection.
The Long Tweed Jacket
Stop onlookers in their tracks with a statement making tweed jacket that falls below the knee. Inherently warm, you can keep this coat in rotation through the winter frost.
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
