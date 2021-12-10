18 Tweed Jackets to Invest In

Often worn by elite members of society and made widely famous by Coco Chanel in the 1920s, a tweed jacket is a coming-of-age piece. With the easy wear of a cardigan and the sophistication of a blazer, a tweed jacket is versatile at any length. Apply the right styling tools, and you'll keep your tweeds looking cool and not stuffy. Here, some of our favorite tweed style jackets to shop now.

The Short Tweed Jacket

Tailored to a tee, a short tweed jacket will come across as sophisticated—not stodgy. Wear this cropped style juxtaposed with loose hanging trousers or accompanied by a slim fit, pleated calf-length skirt.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Midi Tweed Jacket

A bit more refined than your everyday blazer, a hip-grazing tweed jacket is a tried and true investment piece—even with updates like fringe hems and subtle grosgrain trims. Style yours alongside jeans and a ballet flat for that French-girl flare or strategically belted at the midsection.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Long Tweed Jacket

Stop onlookers in their tracks with a statement making tweed jacket that falls below the knee. Inherently warm, you can keep this coat in rotation through the winter frost.