In the past year, Natalie Portman has kept things pretty modest when it comes to her hair. The actress has worn many styles for her major roles: buzzcuts, big curls, and more. Yet in real life, she consistently wears her chestnut brown hair with subtle, sunny highlights, and her length a little past her décolletage.

Instead of sticking to the same look she's worn for a while, Portman decided to shed major inches and debuted a rather dramatic look. At We Day 2019, which Portman described as an inspirational experience full of "so many young activists committed to building a fairer, kinder, greener future" in her caption, she showed off a new choppy bob. I'm IN LOVE.



Her hair, which was styled and cut by celebrity hairstylist Cervando Maldonado stops right above her shoulders now and looks amazing in these beachy waves. Her tousled texture adds a gorgeous element of volume to her short cut.

This style feels like summer, yes?

I love this new hair on her. The 37-year-old actress showcases how letting go of a few inches can completely transform your look. Portman is a signature style type of lady, so I have a feeling she'll hold on to this hairstyle for a while. She looks gorgeous as a brunette, but I could see lighter highlights taking this look to the next level. Right? Are sunshiney-blonde highlights a stretch, Natalie? Fingers crossed she experiments with color next.

