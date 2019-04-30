image
Today's Top Stories
1
20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image
2
Where To Stay, Eat, & Drink in the North Fork
image
3
Why My Relationship with Camo Print Is Messy
image
4
30 Reality Stars Who Are Super Famous Now
null
5
I Really, Really Miss Captain America's Beard

Natalie Portman's Hair Is Super Short Now and Looks Amazing in a Bob

This is the shortest cut she's had in years.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

In the past year, Natalie Portman has kept things pretty modest when it comes to her hair. The actress has worn many styles for her major roles: buzzcuts, big curls, and more. Yet in real life, she consistently wears her chestnut brown hair with subtle, sunny highlights, and her length a little past her décolletage.

Instead of sticking to the same look she's worn for a while, Portman decided to shed major inches and debuted a rather dramatic look. At We Day 2019, which Portman described as an inspirational experience full of "so many young activists committed to building a fairer, kinder, greener future" in her caption, she showed off a new choppy bob. I'm IN LOVE.

image
Getty Images

Her hair, which was styled and cut by celebrity hairstylist Cervando Maldonado stops right above her shoulders now and looks amazing in these beachy waves. Her tousled texture adds a gorgeous element of volume to her short cut.

image
Getty Images

This style feels like summer, yes?

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

I love this new hair on her. The 37-year-old actress showcases how letting go of a few inches can completely transform your look. Portman is a signature style type of lady, so I have a feeling she'll hold on to this hairstyle for a while. She looks gorgeous as a brunette, but I could see lighter highlights taking this look to the next level. Right? Are sunshiney-blonde highlights a stretch, Natalie? Fingers crossed she experiments with color next.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image
Glossier Just Launched an Eye and Lip Cream
image
The 10 Best Bath Bombs for a Really Good Soak
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image Here's How to Tone Your Hair According to Stylists
image Glossier Just Launched an Eye and Lip Cream
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 20 Inspiring Beauty Instagram Accounts
image Sarah Hyland Opened up About Hair Loss
image Meghan Markle-Loved Serum Is 20% Off Right Now
image Kendall Jenner Co-Created a Teeth-Whitening Pen
image
Rosé Night Cream is Real—What You Need to Know
image The 10 Best Bath Bombs for a Really Good Soak
image The 10 Prettiest Short Natural Hairstyles
image Emma Roberts Traded Her Bob for Long, Blonde Hair