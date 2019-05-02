image
Kiernan Shipka Revealed a New Copper Hair Color at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

She looks SO different with darker hair.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

When you think of Kiernan Shipka, you probably picture her cute blonde, choppy bob. I mean, this chin-length style was seriously made for the 19-year-old actress. LOOK. She clearly knows she's a cute and perfect human.

She's had so many cute hair moments—like this scrunchie situation.

Plus, this I'm-chilling-in-my-robe with bedhead hair that's somehow still cute moment.

Plot twist: At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the teen made a major departure from her signature snowy blonde shade, and showed off a new copper color. Unsurprisingly, the darker shade looks just as cool on her.

image
Getty Images

It's a subtle, yet transformative switch-up from her former cool-toned blonde color.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Los Angeles-based stylist, Clayton Hawkins, is the man behind this new hair color and textured bob.

Though she's held on to her light blonde for a long time, it seems like she's just as into being a brunette. "I had long, dark brown hair during my first audition and was really just living my best life," she told Byrdie in a past interview. "I've always been blond, so it was like, 'I'm free from the blond hair!'

She's back to living her best life.

image
Getty Images

And it wouldn't be right not to acknowledge the silver disco eye moment. A vibe.

Shipka's best years of even more amazing hair changes are yet to come. She's just getting started!

