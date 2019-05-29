image
Today's Top Stories
1
Serena Williams' Fierce Cape at the French Open
image
2
'The Farm' Is #ReadWithMC's June Pick
Street Style - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019
3
The Coolest Pairs of Sneakers This Summer
image
4
Your Guide to Getting Out of a Bad Mood
image
5
The MC Beauty Guide: Mexico City

Kim Kardashian's New Bob Haircut Is the Perfect Combo of Light, Airy, and Gorgeous

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • Then she (maybe) went back to extensions, but I would love her to wear that bob more often.
      • We saw Kim with shorter hair at the Met Gala, where she debuted a wet, see-through lewk.

        On Snapchat and Instagram, Kim Kardashian was fooling around with the "baby" filter yesterday (she looks just like daughter Chicago, but I'll get to that in a sec). Fans spotted that she's rocking a goooorgeous blunt new bob look, and she's been out and about with it for the past day or two—so it might be a big changeup for the star. And I, for one, absolutely love it.

        Kim obviously totally digs her extensions, wigs, and other fun hair changes, but the bob feels like it's a simple and low-maintenance cut—making things a bit easy breezy now that the weather's heating up. It's still long enough to wear up if she wants, but short enough to be a fabulous summer 'do. It's also possible that THIS hair could be a wig, but I think it might actually be her real hair—TBD. I appear to be the only person on Earth who actually grows her hair out in the summer, but that's a whole other situation.

        Late last night, though, Kim posted an Instagram photo that doesn't show off the new cut—and she hasn't put the change-up on her feed yet, though, so I hope she isn't second-guessing herself. She captioned the photo "Date Night Glam" and is wearing her more traditional long, mermaidy extensions. Now, it's not totally clear if the picture is from last night or if Kim is just posting it now (the latter would make sense).

        Here are stills from her Stories and Snapchat:

        image
        Kim KardashianSnapchat
        image
        Kim KardashianSnapchat

        Kim-as-baby pretending to be Chicago. She really DOES look so much like her daughter, and also this filter scares the crap out of me in general:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        And Kim-as-guy—the haircut still looking amazing, no matter what crazy filter she has on:

        image
        Kim KardashianInstagram

        Kim, I loooove your bob. Wear it like that more often!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Kim Kardashian Got Short Blunt Bangs
        image
        Kim Kardashian Has Bright-Red Hair Now

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Beauty
        image 20 Tiny Ankle Tattoos You’ll Want to Copy ASAP
        image The 13 Absolute Best Moisturizers to Treat Acne
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image The Ultimate SPF Guide
        image You Can Buy CBD Skincare at Sephora
        image Sophie Turner Got Bangs And Looks Unrecognizable
        image The 2019 Prix d’Excellence Beauty Award Winners
        image
        The Absolute Easiest Way to Get Beachy Waves
        image Astro Chic Products for Every Sign
        image Summer Beauty Essentials From Dermstore
        image Maisie Williams Said Bye to Arya By Going Blonde