Rihanna Got Bangs, and Now I Want Bangs

It's very different from her previous 'do.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Four
Pierre SuuGetty Images
    • This is a new (and potentially temporary look) for the star, and she looks amazing.

        Rihanna was out and about in a gorgeous all-black outfit last night at the Fenty afterparty in Paris, France, but the star of the look? A totally new hairdo—bangs are STILL HAPPENING, people! If I had to guess, this feels like a wig to me? Or, at least, clip-on bangs (very trendy RN)—she still has the length going on that she's had in the past few months. Still, it's a big changeup for the star, and Riri's totally pulling it off. Her regular hairstylist, Yusef Williams, didn't have anything to say about the look on social media. Come on! I want all the deets!

        Here's a look at her full outfit (I love the sunglasses perched atop her head, like she's just casually walking around instead of deliberately headed to a place where photographers will be):

        Celebrity Sightings : Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 : Day Four
        Pierre SuuGetty Images

        And this is what her hair has been looking like lately—long, lustrous, and oh-so-shiny:

        If you'll remember, this isn't the first rime Rihanna's had bangs. At the Met Gala in 2017, she also debuted blunt bangs—this looks like her real hair, and they're higher above her eyes:

        "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
        George PimentelGetty Images

        Either way, I hope she considers keeping the new 'do. Will this make up for the fact that she's not planning on releasing a new album anytime soon, and how deeply devastated I am by that? Probably not, but who cares, she looks gorgeous.

