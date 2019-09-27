Rihanna Got Bangs, and Now I Want Bangs

This is a new (and potentially temporary look) for the star, and she looks amazing.

Rihanna's been making the rounds for her Fenty fashion show, which has been getting rave reviews for its inclusiveness and sexiness.

Rihanna was out and about in a gorgeous all-black outfit last night at the Fenty afterparty in Paris, France, but the star of the look? A totally new hairdo—bangs are STILL HAPPENING, people! If I had to guess, this feels like a wig to me? Or, at least, clip-on bangs (very trendy RN)—she still has the length going on that she's had in the past few months. Still, it's a big changeup for the star, and Riri's totally pulling it off. Her regular hairstylist, Yusef Williams, didn't have anything to say about the look on social media. Come on! I want all the deets!



Here's a look at her full outfit (I love the sunglasses perched atop her head, like she's just casually walking around instead of deliberately headed to a place where photographers will be):

Pierre Suu Getty Images

And this is what her hair has been looking like lately—long, lustrous, and oh-so-shiny:

If you'll remember, this isn't the first rime Rihanna's had bangs. At the Met Gala in 2017, she also debuted blunt bangs—this looks like her real hair, and they're higher above her eyes:

George Pimentel Getty Images

Either way, I hope she considers keeping the new 'do. Will this make up for the fact that she's not planning on releasing a new album anytime soon, and how deeply devastated I am by that? Probably not, but who cares, she looks gorgeous.

