Twitter Is Obsessing Over Whether Rihanna Could Be Pregnant

At the fifth annual Essence Diamond Ball, Rihanna gave a candid interview that put fans into an uproar.

From the (out of context) line "I’m going to give birth to a black woman," Twitter immediately started trending "Rihanna is pregnant." Nothing's verified, of course, so don't start freaking out just yet.

Rihanna is all anyone can talk about right now, partially because she's the best, partially because her Savage X Fenty NYFW show broke all kinds of rules and boundaries in the best ways. She's been making the rounds ever since; at her appearance at the Essence Diamond Ball last night, one of the things she said put Twitter into an absolute uproar: "I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman."

"Rihanna is pregnant" was fully trending on Twitter last night, and fans were losing their minds. Let's be fully clear here, though: There hasn't been any official confirmation from Rihanna's sources, Rihanna herself, or a verified outlet about the news. As of this moment, it's just Twitter doing its crazy, crazy thing.

She did look amazing last night:

The full quote from Rihanna goes like this:

"I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that."

Here's the original video:

In addition to being a particularly badass quote in general, fans immediately lost it, speculating whether she was pregnant with boyfriend Hassan Jameel, wondering if she would be having a girl—basically everything but throwing her a shower right this instant.

When I find out Rihanna is actually pregnant and I’m not the child ???? pic.twitter.com/eh8yxmu67V — Muchai Michelle (@MuchaiMichelle) September 13, 2019

If Rihanna is pregnant then according to the interview, she’s gonna give birth to a baby girl.... pic.twitter.com/fsPvYQmE3w — nalisa alia amin (@nalisaaa) September 13, 2019

Other fans were suspicious, considering she was drinking:

Sis drinking tho 👀. So is she really pregnant or is she making us talk about this so we can stop asking for an album 🤔🤔 #Rihanna #DiamondBall2019 pic.twitter.com/1Cu9JUXEN1 — A 💖 (@ashakiiii) September 13, 2019

And another fan noted that she didn't actually take a sip from the drink, so....jury's out apparently.

I am intrigued—even if it's just the reaction breaking the Internet.

