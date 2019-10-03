As someone who has an entire spreadsheet dedicated to the reviews of all the skincare products I've tried (really), I don't use the term "miracle product" lightly. So when I say Clinique's Moisture Surge gel saved my skin, I mean it.

About a year ago, my skin became uncharacteristically dry—seriously, as dry as the Sahara. It took every ounce of will power not to scratch my cheeks every five minutes. I tried increasing my water intake, slathering on every cream, serum, and coconut oil (hi, Lizzo!) in my kitchen cabinets, but nothing worked.

Desperate to find a solution, I asked for recommendations on (where else?) Instagram. Two of my friends suggested Clinique's Moisture Surge gel, and my face felt significantly better as soon as I applied some onto my skin.

Courtesy Moisture Surge™ Deluxe Set Clinique Sephora $39.50 SHOP IT

Made with ingredients like activated aloe water and hyaluronic acid, this cream is designed to create its own internal water source to keep your skin looking soft, plump, and hydrated around the clock. In fact, Clinique claims it works non-stop for 72 hours—yes, even after you wash your face. A cross between a gel and a cream, the oil- and paraben-free formula is thick without clogging up your pores. I always apply some on my face right before a flight, and I'll even go to department stores on vacation solely to get my fix.

If you're looking for the same moisturizing relief, Sephora's having a sale on Clinique's Moisture Surge bundle. For $39.50, you can buy a 1.7 oz. container of Clinique's Moisture Surge gel, an accompanying overnight mask, and the brand's Vitamin C booster, which is designed to brighten and re-texturize skin. so you're getting three pieces for the price of one.

Though Clinique's Moisture Surge claims it works for all skin types, what works for my skin may not work for yours. But if you're in the market for a new moisturizer, I couldn't recommend this deal more.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE