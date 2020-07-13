Fenty Beauty Is Having a Secret Sale on Skinsticks, Lipsticks, and Eyeliners

If you need a Monday pick-me-up, allow me to alert you that Fenty Beauty (yes, Rihanna's beauty line) has a bunch of steep discounts on Skinsticks, lipsticks, eyeliners, and eyeshadow palettes in its sale section right now.

Ever since Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, it's been virtually impossible to not buy everything from the brand. Not only are Fenty Beauty's products lightweight and layerable, but they also come in a range of shades for every complexion. So, whether you want to ramp up your Zoom beauty routine, use this time inside to perfect your smokey eye, or save these products for later, now's a better time than ever to stock up your beauty bag. Fortunately, you have plenty of options.

If you're looking to nail that "no-makeup" makeup look, the Match Stix Trio can be used as a concealer, highlighter, and contour stick. Want to swipe on a statement lip before your next Zoom chat? Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Lipstick is like summer in a tube. Or, if you want to wow with a full face of makeup (you know, like the good 'ol days), you can save big on an eyeshadow palette. Whatever product(s) you choose, you really can't go wrong here. I mean, this is Rihanna we're talking about.

Happy shopping!

