Today's Top Stories
1
Padma Lakshmi and the Art of South Indian Cooking
2
Professional-Grade Kits for Gel Nails at Home
3
Single Parenting and the Pandemic? No, Thanks.
4
Top and Skirt Sets That Make Getting Dressed Easy
5
'Palm Springs' Reboots the Rom-Com

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Fenty Beauty Is Having a Secret Sale on Skinsticks, Lipsticks, and Eyeliners

Will take them all, please.

By Kelsey Mulvey
fenty beauty sale
Getty Images

If you need a Monday pick-me-up, allow me to alert you that Fenty Beauty (yes, Rihanna's beauty line) has a bunch of steep discounts on Skinsticks, lipsticks, eyeliners, and eyeshadow palettes in its sale section right now.

Courtesy
Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

Ever since Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, it's been virtually impossible to not buy everything from the brand. Not only are Fenty Beauty's products lightweight and layerable, but they also come in a range of shades for every complexion. So, whether you want to ramp up your Zoom beauty routine, use this time inside to perfect your smokey eye, or save these products for later, now's a better time than ever to stock up your beauty bag. Fortunately, you have plenty of options.

If you're looking to nail that "no-makeup" makeup look, the Match Stix Trio can be used as a concealer, highlighter, and contour stick. Want to swipe on a statement lip before your next Zoom chat? Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Lipstick is like summer in a tube. Or, if you want to wow with a full face of makeup (you know, like the good 'ol days), you can save big on an eyeshadow palette. Whatever product(s) you choose, you really can't go wrong here. I mean, this is Rihanna we're talking about.

Happy shopping!

Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$59
$29

Match Stix Matte and Shimmer Trio
Match Stix Matte and Shimmer Trio
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$54
$37

Poutsicle Satin Lipstick
Poutsicle Satin Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$20
$14

Mattemoiselle Lipstick
Mattemoiselle Lipstick
Fenty Beauty
SHOP IT

$18
$12.50

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Rihanna's Most Iconic Fashion Moments of All Time
RiRi Was Shocked by the Reaction to Fenty Beauty
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
What to Buy From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale
Your Fave Designers Are On Sale at The Outnet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shop OV's Sale In Honor of the Long Weekend
What to Buy From Missoma's Jewelry Sale
What to Buy From Nike's Activewear Sale Right Now
What to Buy From Ulta's Epic Summer Sale
Kate Middleton's Fave Sneakers Are On Sale for $35
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale
Meghan Markle's Favorite Exfoliator Is On Sale
Nordstrom's Clearance Sale Has So Many Good Finds