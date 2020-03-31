Today's Top Stories
1
Kate and Will Are Symbolically Leading Monarchy
2
How Planned Parenthood Is Responding to COVID-19
3
How to Build a Mini Gym at Home
4
Actress Katherine McNamara's Fave Face Mask Is $5
5
'Little Fires Everywhere' Is a '90s Time Capsule

Rihanna Shared Her "Disappointment" About Fenty Beauty Being Called "Groundbreaking"

image
By Emily Dixon
The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Rihanna is the latest cover star of British Vogue—and the first to wear a durag on the magazine's cover.
  • Interviewed by Afua Hirsch, Rihanna said she was disappointed that Fenty Beauty, by centering Black women, was considered "groundbreaking."
  • “I’m shocked by people saying, 'Oh my god, what made you think of making make-up for black girls?'" she said. "In my mind, this was just normal."

    Take a moment to drink in Rihanna's two new covers of British Vogue, won't you? Both are, unsurprisingly, flawless; in the first, she wears Burberry suiting with a custom durag by Stephen Jones Millinery. She's the first to wear a durag on a British Vogue cover, with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful writing, "Did I, for example, ever imagine that I would see a durag on the cover of Vogue? No, reader, I did not."

    "The durag, a potent symbol of black life—of self-preservation, resistance and authenticity—has an important place in popular culture, yet it is rarely viewed through the prism of high fashion," Enninful continued. "Yet there is the most fabulous, aspirational and beautiful durag on the cover of this month’s magazine."

    In her cover interview with Afua Hirsch, Rihanna spoke about creating Fenty Beauty with Black women at the center. "I’m shocked by people saying, 'Oh my god, what made you think of making make-up for black girls?'" she said. "I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was like, a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?' It’s shocking most of the time."

    "Then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now," she continued. "In my mind, this was just normal."

    Oh, and yes—Rihanna does write all the Fenty Beauty copy, she confirmed. "I write all of the copy for the websites, the product descriptions, product names, the color names…" she said. "I do have a huge team, but I just don’t necessarily think their tone is mine. I’d feel like a fraud selling something that I can’t stand by."

    Naturally, Rih dropped a little hint about R9 to keep the Navy satisfied. "I can’t say when I’m going to drop," she said. "But I am very aggressively working on music."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
    Rihanna Dropped a Huge Hint About Her Next Album
    2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience
    Drake and Rihanna Are Flirting Again
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 53 Cutest Moments
    Behold: Celebrities Who Dated Normals
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate Middleton & Michelle Obama Use This $64 Cream
    A Full Timeline of Tyler C. & Hannah B.
    Blake and Ryan Donate $400K to NY Hospitals
    Prince William May Work as an Air Ambulance Pilot
    Harry Is Likely to Get U.S. Diplomatic Status
    Harry Was Forced to Give Up His Military Titles
    Ariana Grande Revealed Her Natural Curls
    Fans Love This Accident Meme of Queen Elizabeth