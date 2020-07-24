Today's Top Stories
1
Portland’s Jo Ann Hardesty Has a Message for Trump
2
Taylor Fans Think Her BF Joe Co-Wrote Two Songs
3
The Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History
4
Biden Needs to Choose a Black Female Running Mate
5
Face Mask and Chill With Loren Gray

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Singer and DJ Zuri Marley Shares Her Beauty Routine

It includes a customizable face mask.

By Chelsea Hall

As a DJ and vocalist Zuri Marley joined Marie Claire in our latest edition of Masked and Answered to give us the rundown of her beauty routine and self-care practices. One thing to note about the star is that she doesn't put skincare on hold for anything or anyone, not even to catch a flight.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
View this post on Instagram

Skincare rookies beware

A post shared by ZURI + ZURI MARLEY (@zuri) on

In this episode, she's masking 'n chilling in a customizable face mask: Zuri mixed Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($8) apple cider vinegar, pearl powder, and honey together to create a pore-clearing mask. For her morning skincare routine, the artist loves to cleanse her skin with either Glossier's Milk Jelly Cleanser ($18) or Krave Beauty's Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser ($43). She follows with Biologique Recherche's P50 Lotion ($103) which is great for gently exfoliating, hydrating, and balancing out the skin's pH. After toning her skin, she goes in with Skinceuticals C E Ferulic ($166) or Drunk Elephant's C-Firma ($80) before moisturizing with Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68). To protect her skin from sun damage, Zuri reaches for Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops ($145) and Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion ($19).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As for health and wellness practices, the artist prefers to go with the flow and listen to her body. Drinking fresh juices and smoothies and doing what makes her feel good inside such as dancing and singing is her go-to recipe for self-care. "If I'm singing, dancing, or DJing and doing it well I feel invincible,"said Marley. She feels most beautiful when she's in her element and doing what she loves.

Shop Zuri Marley's Skincare Routine

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment
Aztec Secret target.com
$7.99
SHOP IT
Milk Jelly Cleanser
Milk Jelly Cleanser
Glossier
$18.00
SHOP IT
Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser
Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser
Krave Beauty amazon.com
$39.92
SHOP IT
P50 1970 Classic Formula Exfoliator
P50 1970 Classic Formula Exfoliator
Biologique Recherche amazon.com
$103.00
SHOP IT
C E Ferulic
C E Ferulic
SkinCeuticals dermstore.com
$166.00
SHOP IT
C-Firma Day Serum
C-Firma Day Serum
Drunk Elephant
$80.00
SHOP IT
Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer
Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer
Drunk Elephant sephora.com
$68.00
SHOP IT
Sun Drops SPF 50
Sun Drops SPF 50
Dr. Barbara Sturm sephora.com
$145.00
SHOP IT
Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Everyday Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Supergoop! dermstore.com
$19.00
SHOP IT

Watch Marley's full video above for even more details on her skincare routine. Don't forget to subscribe to Marie Claire's YouTube Channel to catch up on the latest episodes of Masked and Answered and share your favorite mask in the comments.

•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Masked and Answered: Celebrities Face Mask and Share Their Beauty Routines
Face Mask and Chill With Loren Gray
Dascha Polanco Shares Her Skincare and Hair Hacks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Singer Anne-Marie Shares Her Beauty Routine
Singer SoKo Shares Her Vegan Skincare Routine
Hannah Bronfman Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine
Actress Sofia Bryant Shares Her Beauty Routine
Face Mask 'N Chill With R&B Star DaniLeigh
Here's How Karrueche Tran Gets That Amazing Glow
Tyler Cameron Shares All His Skincare Secrets
Why Hannah Stocking Likes to Mask in the Morning