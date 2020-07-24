Singer and DJ Zuri Marley Shares Her Beauty Routine

As a DJ and vocalist Zuri Marley joined Marie Claire in our latest edition of Masked and Answered to give us the rundown of her beauty routine and self-care practices. One thing to note about the star is that she doesn't put skincare on hold for anything or anyone, not even to catch a flight.

In this episode, she's masking 'n chilling in a customizable face mask: Zuri mixed Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($8) apple cider vinegar, pearl powder, and honey together to create a pore-clearing mask. For her morning skincare routine, the artist loves to cleanse her skin with either Glossier's Milk Jelly Cleanser ($18) or Krave Beauty's Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser ($43). She follows with Biologique Recherche's P50 Lotion ($103) which is great for gently exfoliating, hydrating, and balancing out the skin's pH. After toning her skin, she goes in with Skinceuticals C E Ferulic ($166) or Drunk Elephant's C-Firma ($80) before moisturizing with Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68). To protect her skin from sun damage, Zuri reaches for Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops ($145) and Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion ($19).

As for health and wellness practices, the artist prefers to go with the flow and listen to her body. Drinking fresh juices and smoothies and doing what makes her feel good inside such as dancing and singing is her go-to recipe for self-care. "If I'm singing, dancing, or DJing and doing it well I feel invincible,"said Marley. She feels most beautiful when she's in her element and doing what she loves.

