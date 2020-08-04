Lana Del Rey Just Dyed Her Hair Champagne Blonde

Surprise: Lana Del Rey just unveiled "champagne blonde" hair.

The singer had taken matters into her own hands during quarantine by lightening her own hair with lemon juice.

This is phase one of Del Rey's champagne-blonde color process.

Due to stay at-home orders and the shutdown of hair salons as a result of COVID-19, many of us have been forced to assume the role of hair colorist or manicurist this year. Among us is none other than singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. While in quarantine, the 35-year-old took matters into her own hands in May by lightening her hair with lemon juice (yikes). Thankfully, hair salons have gradually began to open their doors again, and the singer didn't waste any time getting back in the chair of a hair professional.



The singer decided to switch up her her dark toned hair for a warm summery look. Hairstylists Shelby Blankenship of the Blankenship salon in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma took to Instagram to unveil the first stages of Del Rey's champagne blond hair.

"So humbled that Lana Del Rey graced our salon to give us the opportunity to get her fixed up. This isn’t the end goal but we’re taking baby steps to get her there with keeping her hair as healthy as possible. She can literally pull off anything but I can’t wait to see this iconic champagne blonde once she gets all of the old dark color out. A true beauty," Blankenship captioned a photo of the singer.



According to a statement from a salon rep to Popsugar about Del Rey's color process, the salon started off with babylights, using Goldwell Silklift for maximum lift, and moved on to smudging "with Redken shades EQ in between foils to blend out any old highlights." After washing her highlights, they "did a tiny shadow root with Redken shades 9M and glossed her ends with a shades 10VV and 10GI, plus clear to keep her as bright as possible."

This look is definitely a moment for the singer and we can't wait to see photos of phase two.

Chelsea Hall Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

