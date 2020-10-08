If you think skincare should be applied from the chin to the hairline, I have some news for you: You need to stop neglecting your neck and chest. Not moisturizing below the chin leaves the delicate skin there at risk of early signs of aging—sagging, creasing, an all-around lackluster appearance. But do neck treatments really work? From creams to serums to masks, there are some top-notch, effective options out there. To get the 411 on neck and chest products, we turned to Dr. Lara Devgan, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of her own line, Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty, who answered all our burning questions.

Marie Claire: When should someone consider a neck cream?

Lara Devgan, M.D.: You want to treat your neck like you treat the rest of your face. The neck is a special kind of axial joint that has to move in all different directions, and that lends itself to premature signs of aging and wrinkling. So, starting a neck cream before you notice a problem can help you avoid a problem in the first place.

MC: Can I just use my face cream on my neck?

LD: Generally, the categories of ingredients are the same, but neck products can have ingredients with a higher percentage of fat-soluble vitamins, like vitamin E, and of tightening ingredients, like niacin, antioxidants, and ceramidase.

MC: How effective are neck creams compared to pro treatments?

LD: It’s not realistic to think that a neck cream is going to give you the same result as a surgical neck lift. But it will add significant value in nourishing the delicate tissues of the neck, improving the elasticity, and reducing signs of aging.

A version of this story appears in the Fall 2020 issue of Marie Claire.

