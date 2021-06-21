As deal-lovers across the internet know, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially on and the annual sale features some of the best prices of the year on a range of products.

Among the items on sale is Silk’n Infinity's At-Home Permanent Hair Removal device, which is available for 25 percent off at checkout, knocking $100 of its usual $399 price tag.

Learn more about the expert-recommended device below to decide if it's right for you (and shop fast if it is, because the sale price won't be available for long).

If you've been looking for the right time to get into the at-home laser hair removal game, consider it go time. As you, a Person of the Internet, probably already know, we're in the midst of Prime Day 2021, Amazon's annual two-day mega sale that gives Prime members access to some of the best deals of the year.

Case-in-point: Silk’n Infinity's at-home permanent hair removal device is currently on sale for 25 percent off at checkout. The pricey product is usually $399, meaning that 25% discount knocks the price down almost $100.

We feel the need to note a couple of things before we get into more details about the product. First, the disclaimer that removing body hair is a very personal choice and it's not for everyone. Some people love their body hair exactly the way it grows naturally, which is great. Other people like to do a little grooming—or a lot of grooming—and that's also great. The only requisite for achieving "great" when it comes to body hair is that it makes the grower of said body hair feel good. (Okay, PSA over, but considering the ongoing pressure society puts on people to conform to specific beauty standards, especially when it comes to women and body hair, it's always worth a reminder that all bodies are beautiful).

Second, if you've decided that you fall into the "would like to remove some portion of my body hair" camp, it's important to have a realistic view of what laser hair removal actually does. As New York-based dermatologist Josh Zeichner, MD, explained to MarieClaire.com, laser hair removal treatments work by sending out light that is absorbed by pigment in the hair follicle, which it destroys so it won't grow back in the future.

"At-home devices work similarly to professional treatments, but use lower energy levels. They are more time-consuming to use, but can help," Dr. Zeichner said. "They are also a great option to maintain improvements between professional treatments."

If you're interested in at-home hair laser removal devices, experts say Silk’n Infinity's is one of the best. Rosemarie Ingleton, M.D., dermatologist and medical director of Ingleton Dermatology, previously told MarieClaire.com that "it stores 400,000 pulses before it dies, so it’s going to last significantly longer than most devices."

Another reason to add Silk’n Infinity to your Amazon cart during the Prime Day sale: The way the product works means it's safe for all skin colors—and not all at-home laser devices are.

"This laser emits a broad spectrum of light, rather than a single wavelength," Dr. Zeichner explained. "The technology, known as intense pulsed light, can be used across a variety of skin types, even those with an olive complexion."

Sold yet? If so, shop the Silk’n Infinity at-home permanent hair removal device below (but hurry because the Prime Day discount won't last long (Prime Day 2021 is June 21-22). And remember, the 25 percent discount is applied at checkout for this sale:

