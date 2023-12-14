On December 14, human rights lawyer and de facto style icon Amal Clooney stepped out with husband George in New York City. The two were seen leaving Polo Bar, a Ralph Lauren restaurant in midtown Manhattan, and Clooney looked absolutely radiant in rosy makeup and long, glossy hair.

Her hair was styled and colored by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos , who has also styled the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Rosalia, Shay Mitchell, and Kim Kardashian. Over the last few weeks, Giannetos has done both hair and makeup for Clooney as she’s attended awards shows and work engagements, and he even posted about how their relationship has inspired him, writing , “Your drive your passion and love for everyone’s human rights is impeccable and such an eye opening for many of us. You completely have changed the way I see the world, I’m v grateful for you.”

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images)

This time around, he lightened her long, dark brown hair with light brown highlights. On her night out with her husband, Clooney wore her shiny hair loose and straight throughout, with gentle waves at the ends.

Her makeup added to her overall glow. She wore rosy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, with purple-pink eyeshadow and a nude pink lip. The color scheme lent her a sun kissed look that offset the harsh cold nights New York faced this week.

While Clooney hasn’t shared the particular products she used to get her dinner date look, she’s been wearing a lot of Charlotte Tilbury recently , and has long championed the brand’s best selling Pillow Talk lipstick and lip liner (which is one of my personal favorites as well). Below, a few products to help you mimic Clooney’s iconic glow.

Get the Look