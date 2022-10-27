Beauty Around the Clock: Anna Ayers

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Welcome to Beauty Around the Clock, Marie Claire's weekly peek into the daily lives of some of the most game-changing women in their industries. Ever wonder how they get it all done in a day? Here's your answer.

“Sustainability” and “forest life preservation” are buzzwords within the beauty industry, but for Anna Ayers it’s a way of life—and a philosophy she’s remained true to for much of her adult life. More than a decade ago, Ayers, inspired by Mother Nature, set out on a mission to help save the rainforest and empower people through the power of beauty. Her hairstylist and husband Fabian Lliguin had visited the Amazon rainforest and discovered that women of the Quechua-Shuar tribe had gorgeous hair due to the potent properties of the rahua oil found in the environment. Together, they launched Rahua, a rainforest-grown ingredient-based line designed to heal, nourish, and beautify.

Since its inception, the New York-based brand has earned rave reviews from Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lea Michele, Megan Fox, and even Madonna, but that’s secondary to their work in wildlife. To date, the Rahua team has helped preserve over 100,000 acres of rainforest and secure lands for indigenous communities—a move that Ayers is extremely proud of.

Over Zoom, Ayers explains her beauty routine, must-have fragrance (hint: it has a lot to do with the rainforest), and how she’s spending her last few months as a pregnant entrepreneur.

Rise & Shine

Right now, my morning routine is a little bit different because I’m pregnant. I start with making herbal tea made up of organic oat straw, and alfalfa, nettle and raspberry leaves to help with nausea. It's a great blend that gives me vitamins and antioxidants. It sustains me, especially when I can't eat something right away. I also meditate and focus on what I'm going to achieve for the day.

Morning Maintenance

I call my morning beauty routine my thinking time. It’s when I take time for myself. My routine is minimal, but the main thing is that I add elixirs into my skincare routine. I just love to always keep that oil close to me and add it to some of the creams that I use.

Power Start

I think it's so great to get out in nature and take your shoes off and put your feet in the grass. And I love to go on nature walks and I love to bird watch. I just love to look at plants and be inspired by colors, shapes, and patterns because it fills me up and that’s very therapeutic for me. Afterwards, I can pour into my work in a very positive way.

Signature Look

I like a natural makeup look. I find that light makeup really gives me the boost of confidence and the energy that I need for my day. So I take the time to apply makeup, even if I don't have an important meeting or somewhere to be.

Daily Playlist

I’m all over the place with music, because I use it to create moods. I’ll jump from a Saturday morning brunch playlist to Ida James, followed by Lenny Kravitz and Madonna. I also love country music and bluegrass.

Fitness Fix

I really enjoy yoga and stretching. These exercises keep me feeling good and energized.

Self-Care Ritual

I think acupuncture is really great, too. My health is really good and I think part of it is just having a good daily healthy routine. I've been vegetarian for about five years now and I find that not eating meat gives me a lot more energy overall.

Hair Help

My go-to hair product is the Rahua leave in treatment. I'll use it every day, because if I need to retouch or refresh, it just keeps everything smooth and my hair healthy.

It’s also helpful that I married my hairstylist, Fabian. I've learned so much about hair through the many years we've been together. Less is more, most of the time. Because of him, I shampoo less. I let the natural oils from the scalp do the work and brush them through. Also massaging the hair, scalp, and actually taking the time to love your hair goes a long way.

Signature Scent

Palo Santo oil is a scent that I've had in my life for many years now. My family burns the incense too and it gives us this sense of peace. Rahua offers it in a rollerball and I'll use that for relaxation. It's infused in our luggage, clothes, everywhere.

Beauty Icon

I have to thank my mom for my beauty values and routine. She instilled a love for beauty in me when I was younger.

P.M. Routine

I love taking baths and I enjoy lighting unscented candles in the evening. I’ll usually do some reading, too. I'm currently reading Ina May's Guide to Childbirth for the second time and I highly recommend it for every woman who's going to give birth, or thinks about giving birth one day in life. Other evenings, I’ll listen to music or do some meditation, so my routine isn’t the same every night. But, whatever I do, I try to keep my devices far away.

Lights Out

Usually I've been going to bed about 9:30 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. I use the Gua Sha tool a lot on my face before bed. It's a great relaxation technique. Sometimes I’ll use it on my neck and shoulders.

