Anne Hathaway's Micro Fringe Is Perfect for Her Rom-Com Era

Anne Hathaway has always embraced a beauty transformation for the sake of a movie role, from wearing blunt bangs to play intern Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, to wearing a retro blonde crop for a villainous turn in the psychological thriller Eileen. Now, it appears she's adding another beauty transformation to her résumé. For her upcoming movie, The Idea Of You, Hathaway chopped her bangs into a micro-fringe. It's a bit similar to the style she rocked whilst working under Miranda Priestly—with a 2024 upgrade.

Hathaway, a star and producer of the upcoming movie, shared a glimpse at her latest hair transformation on Instagram. Obviously, I've spent some time inspecting the shot for the sake of her beauty. First, there's the hair update: Her bangs are mid-length and a bit wispy, falling somewhere in between French girl bangs and a classic blunt chop. Then, there are the smaller touches bringing her understated look together: white nail polish on her fingers and a natural shade of lipstick on her lips.

Getting into character wasn't just about a haircut; it also came down to everyday wardrobing. With her arm around co-star Nicholas Galitzine, the Ocean's 8 star wears a navy blue T-shirt with criss-crossing ties up the front, plain blue jeans, and tortoiseshell sunglasses. The rest of her on-set look includes a turquoise watch and chunky gold rings.

Anne Hathaway (with bangs!) at the Walk the Line premiere in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway had posted a still from the trailer in celebration of The Idea of You taking the closing night slot at South by Southwest later this spring. In the film, Hathaway plays a single mother who strikes up an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old man and lead singer of August Moon, a wildly popular band. When she meets him at Coachella, they instantly click—but that's just the start of a bigger story based off the novel by Robinne Lee. The actress can't wait for audiences to tune in to her version. "I really think it’s something special—I’m so glad SXSW agrees!" she wrote in the caption underneath her new hairstyle's debut.

We're already leaving space on our calendar to see this film—and those micro bangs—in action when it hits theaters in May.