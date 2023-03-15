Just when I thought I couldn’t have been any more obsessed with Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” performance from the 2023 Oscars, I learned the sweetest, most wholesome, absolutely amazing tidbit of information. A$AP Rocky, who the singer has been dating since 2020, was standing in the audience cheering on the singer, while sporting a manicure completely devoted to RiRi’s first-ever nomination (!!). Nail artist extraordinaire Kim Truong revealed the wildly intricate artwork, which was complete with a mini Academy Awards gold design, a couple days post-performance.

“And the award for the best supporting boyfriend goes to … @asaprocky,” she captioned a close up photo of the rapper’s three painted fingers, which also featured an American flag design and an assortment of $100 bills. Nail polish is nothing new for the record producer, but this particular show of support is simply too good not to shout out. I’m not the only one losing it over the super sweet design—the Instagram post was filled with adoring comments. “The way he looked at her,” one user commented with a string of heart eye emojis, while another said, “I love the way he loves her.”

A$AP Rocky’s role as Rihanna’s number one fan isn't just limited to her Oscar appearance. He was also cheering her on loud and proud during her Super Bowl halftime performance a few weeks back. In a video shared to the NFL’s twitter account the hip hop star, who shares one son with RiRi, was captured filming, dancing, and applauding for the duration of her iconic mini-concert, which also doubled as a pregnancy announcement.

Following the halftime show, Rihanna’s rep confirmed to People that the “Umbrella” singer was pregnant with her second child, which also made her the first person to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant. It’s currently to be determined if a baby boy or girl is on board, but rest assured this child will be joining the coolest family ever.