Avril Lavigne Chopped Off Half Her Hair to Promote a New Song

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Avril Lavigne isn't afraid of a drastic makeover.
The singer took to Instagram last week to share a dumbfounding video of fellow musician Yungblud chopping off half her iconic long hair while she sat on a toilet.
In the video, Yungblud takes a pair of scissors and just... cuts??? When Lavigne sees how much of her locks have just left her head, her jaw basically hits the floor, and stays there for a while. But Yungblud is nothing if not thorough, and soon makes sure he evens everything out on the other side.
The "Sk8er Boi" singer captioned the post, "I’m A Mess," prompting fans to speculate that a new song might be in the works.
A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
A day later, Lavigne confirmed those suspicions by posting the cover for her new song with Yungblud, titled "I'm a Mess" (obvs) and due out on Nov. 3. So soon!!! 11-year-old me is reeling!
On the cover, Lavigne is sporting a beautiful new straight bob, which just looks absolutely amazing on her. To be fair, it feels like she might have visited a professional hair stylist to finish off what Yungblud started, but who knows? Maybe he's not just a talented singer.
Whatever happened behind the scenes, the hair transformation was a fab idea.
Commenters were just as excited as I am about it all. One person wrote, "Two Icons." Another said, "WUT A LUCKY BOY." And another wrote, "Wow, you look killer, Avril! Cannot wait for this new song. Could listen to the preview on repeat!!"
If you're excited too, you can pre-save the track here.
A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Would Love to Film a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Let's do it, then???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Heidi Klum Went as a Worm for Halloween, Because It Needed to Be Her Most "Magical" Costume Yet
It worked, man.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Beat the *Actual* Beatles With Her New Billboard Chart Rankings
I am shaken to the very core.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya Graced Us With a Glimpse of Her Long, Light Brown Hairdo
"I feel like I just cut my hair..."
By Samantha Holender