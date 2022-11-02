Avril Lavigne Chopped Off Half Her Hair to Promote a New Song

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Avril Lavigne isn't afraid of a drastic makeover.

The singer took to Instagram last week to share a dumbfounding video of fellow musician Yungblud chopping off half her iconic long hair while she sat on a toilet.

In the video, Yungblud takes a pair of scissors and just... cuts??? When Lavigne sees how much of her locks have just left her head, her jaw basically hits the floor, and stays there for a while. But Yungblud is nothing if not thorough, and soon makes sure he evens everything out on the other side.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer captioned the post, "I’m A Mess," prompting fans to speculate that a new song might be in the works.

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A day later, Lavigne confirmed those suspicions by posting the cover for her new song with Yungblud, titled "I'm a Mess" (obvs) and due out on Nov. 3. So soon!!! 11-year-old me is reeling!

On the cover, Lavigne is sporting a beautiful new straight bob, which just looks absolutely amazing on her. To be fair, it feels like she might have visited a professional hair stylist to finish off what Yungblud started, but who knows? Maybe he's not just a talented singer.

Whatever happened behind the scenes, the hair transformation was a fab idea.

Commenters were just as excited as I am about it all. One person wrote, "Two Icons." Another said, "WUT A LUCKY BOY." And another wrote, "Wow, you look killer, Avril! Cannot wait for this new song. Could listen to the preview on repeat!!"

If you're excited too, you can pre-save the track here.