Over the past week, I experienced the sensation of being a Celine model without going anywhere near a runway—just by swiping on some lipstick.

Allow me to explain by rewinding to February, when then-creative director Hedi Slimane released the house's Fall 2024 collection video. Models strode through a hall of mirrors in '60s shift dresses and riding boots with a beauty secret only a post-collection press release could reveal: Each one's Twiggy-inspired mascara and bright lipstick came from Celine's yet-to-be-released makeup collection. Their lipsticks, the brand noted, would be first to arrive in the fall.

Celine Beauté arrives with a single shade of red lipstick: "Rouge Triomphe." (Image credit: Hedi Slimane)

All these months later, Celine Beauté is officially launching with the house's debut—and for now, only—shade of everyday lipstick, a cool-toned red named "Rouge Triomphe." It's a $75, satin-finish formula housed in a faceted gold bullet (and a monogram-printed leather case affixed to a gold chain, if you're really willing to splurge). 89 percent of the formula comes from natural origin ingredients; every single one is chicly engraved with Celine's logo on the applicator. By January 2025, Celine will release additional shades from a light, mauve pink to a chocolatey brown, followed by mascara, eyeliner, blush, and more.

Coming out of the gate with a single shade is, admittedly, a bold move. So I got the Celine team's permission to wear it undercover everywhere from weekly meetings to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—where the bright shade marked the first and only time I've ever been complimented on my lipstick at work. But my lone experience isn't enough to prove the shade's staying power: I'm one person with one skin tone and one approach to beauty. So, I asked three Marie Claire editors to join me in testing Celine's debut lipstick before anyone else. Now that we can finally share the shade we've been wearing all week, read on for our honest reviews.

Celine Le Rouge Celine Satin Lipstick $75 at Celine

Nikki Ogunnaike wears Celine's Triomphe lipstick. (Image credit: Future)

"I'm a sucker for beautiful packaging, so I immediately fell in love with the velvet carrying case and gold sheath that holds the bullet. The lipstick itself glides on so satin-y smooth I was was honestly taken a back. So easy to apply! The red is not exactly the color I would wear every day—I don't tend to go for this type of undertone, but I am excited for future colors to be released. Celine, if you're reading, I'll take a plum or oxblood ASAP. At $75 it's admittedly a splurge, but perfect for real lipstick-heads and beauty obsess-ees."

Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter wears Celine's Triomphe lipstick. (Image credit: Future)

"The first thing I noticed about this formula—aside from the deliciously fancy bullet case—is how much grip it has. I enjoy when a lipstick clings to my mouth instead of slip-sliding all over the place. It helps me trust that it won’t end up on my teeth or chin within a few hours. And while I’m usually drawn to warmer, orange-red colors, I really enjoy the true red and blue-ish undertones with this Celine shade. I felt so put together and womanly with just this juicy red lip that any additional makeup was unnecessary. My only wish is that it had some sort of added fragrance to the cream itself as it has a bit of that musty smell you associate with your grandmother’s cosmetics. But overall, for a true luxury, treat-yourself lipstick you can’t wait to apply, this is an exceptional option."

Ashlyn Delaney, associate social media editor

Ashlyn Delaney wears Celine's Triomphe lipstick. (Image credit: Future)

"When I first heard we were trying a $75 red lipstick, I immediately thought 'luxury auntie shade' and hoped it would be as smooth as butter, since I’m usually a lip gloss girl. Of course, Celine came correct. The packaging is sleek and durable, featuring a magnetic top (my favorite) and a suede carrying bag that’s perfect for on-the-go. The lipstick itself exceeded my expectations for a satin formula. It glided on smoothly and felt surprisingly hydrating—no cracks at all! The tip was just right for defining my cupid's bow.

"Now, about the color: it’s not my shade—too bright for my caramel skin tone—but I’ll be on the lookout for more shades to find my perfect match. Ultimately, I give this product an 8 because, as the cool kids say, Celine...you ate."

Halie LeSavage, senior fashion and beauty news editor

Halie LeSavage wears Celine's Triomphe lipstick. (Image credit: Future)

"Wearing red lipstick to work is an admittedly bold choice—and not one I'd typically make. (Most days, I'm more of a Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk girl, if I'm even wearing a full face of makeup to begin with.) But if I was going to test the long-wear of Celine's debut shade, I knew a day filled with coffee breaks, desk-side tea, and a whole lot of talking during meetings was the perfect setting.

"My findings: When this satin-finish lipstick goes on, it stays on. The red with cool undertones really pops; it's kind of the lipstick equivalent of dopamine dressing. Two coats were all I needed for even coverage that lasted through most of the day. By mid-afternoon, I only had to make a quick touch-up to my Cupid's bow. Those results are enough to at least make me consider the $48 purchase for a refill when I inevitably run out. Taylor Swift, I may have just found your red lipstick for the final stage of the Eras Tour."