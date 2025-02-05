Whether or not you’ve heard of Ron Robinson, you’ve definitely seen his work. The cosmetic chemist has worked with brands like Clinique, L’Oreal, and Avon, and he’s on the advisory board for Hailey Bieber’s Rhode . Robinson also has his own cosmetics line, a skincare brand called Beauty Stat that is beloved by editors and creators alike.

“In 2009 I created BeautyStat the blog because I thought at the time there were so many products out there, and I felt there should be an expert voice to help consumers cut through the clutter of product reviews ,” says Robinson. “During that time, many consumers came to me and were particularly curious about the ingredient vitamin C . They wanted to know why it was unstable, how it should be used, the best ones on the market etc.. That's what prompted me to begin testing and formulating a stable vitamin C serum that was holy-grail worthy… and didn’t smell like hot dog water.”

This led to the creation of the BeautyStat the brand in 2020, and today, Feb. 5, it’s getting a facelift. “We’ve spent five years educating the customer, the industry, and the community with ingredient authority and transparency,” Robinson says. “With this relaunch, we’ve reformulated our hero vitamin C serum to include upgraded benefits for our customers, thanks to ingredients like rejuvenating peptides for powerful age-defying benefits.” In fact, Robinson is so confident in the results from his products, that he coined an entirely new term for what you’ll be seeing in the mirror post-use: “brighten-aging.”

New BeautyStat packaging. (Image credit: BeautyStat)

“We created the term after seeing advanced brightening along with powerful age-defying, results in our consumers,” Robinson says. “The effects that you can see when both our powerhouse ingredients of vitamin C and peptides are formulated together in our patented formula is next-level—it deserved its own term and category.”

The seven-product lineup includes everything from eye cream to exfoliating pads, and of course, the product that started it all—a vitamin C serum. All items are made to work together, so if you want to give your skincare routine a reset, rest assured your new BeautyStat routine won’t throw your skin barrier out of whack. If you're looking for a thoughtful and effective new formula to add to your skincare lineup, keep scrolling for the brand's most beloved products.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum $62 at Ulta Now enhanced with peptides to firm the skin, BeautyStat's vitamin C boasts 20% stable L-Ascorbic acid, which makes it perfect for targeting dark spots and brightening the skin.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Microbiome Barrier Balancing Cleanser $26 at Ulta This is one of my favorite cleansers of all time and even though it has ingredients like coconut oil, which would normally scare me off, it has never caused my acne-prone skin to break out, so I can attest to this formula being sensitive skin-friendly.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Triple-Plump Coconut Milk Serum $42 at Ulta Water, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and coconut milk, combine to create a moisturizing serum that will help lock in hydration and keep you glowing all day long.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer $72 at Ulta This peptide moisturizer is a must if you are looking for firm skin thanks to two hero ingredients: c22 conotoxin peptide and hexapeptide. The former helps improve skin elasticity and the latter relaxes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Triple Action Peel Pads $29 at Ulta Another sleeper hit from this brand are these triple-action peel pads. They are wonderful for resurfacing the skin and easy exfoliation, which is ideal prior to applying makeup for a super smooth finish.

BeautyStat Cosmetics Probiotic 24hr Moisture Boost Cream Moisturizer $50 at Ulta If you have oily skin, you may prefer this gel-based moisturizer, which drenches the skin with hydration without ever feeling greasy or heavy.

Ron Robinson Social Links Navigation Founder and cosmetic chemist Beauty meets brains with Ron Robinson’s innovative skincare line, BeautyStat. Born and raised in New York City, the BeautyStat CEO earned a degree in biology and chemistry from Adelphi University. His first job as a cosmetic chemist was at Clinique in the 90’s, and he quickly developed a passion for the beauty industry. Over the past two decades, Robinson has grown his iconic product resume by working for industry giants like Revlon, Avon, L’Oreal, and Lancome. Robinson dedicated his passion for chemistry and creativity that resonated with beauty consumers and skin enthusiasts alike. With the rise of social media, Ron started BeautyStat in 2009 as a blog and platform where he could review beauty products and connect consumers with beauty experts. His focus was to help consumers navigate the clutter of products and advise better buyer decisions. 2019 marked the official launch of the groundbreaking Vitamin C formula for BeautyStat. Robinson faced the challenge of creating the highest levels of Vitamin C and successfully eliminating the usual process of oxidation in his Universal Skin Refiner Brightening Vitamin C Serum. Robinson learned to understand the needs of his customers before social media existed. Partnering with Violet Grey as his first retail partner, BeautyStat was now on the radar of larger retailers. BeautyStat’s partnership with Ulta placed the skincare line in over 1,300 locations nationwide. The brand has also received a lot of recognition on Amazon. While having enormous success with BeautyStat, Ron is still in high demand as a cosmetic chemist. In June 2022, Robinson became the chemist-in-residence of Rhode, a beauty brand started by Hailey Bieber.