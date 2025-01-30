As the month winds down, I can't help but think about the many new January beauty launches that landed on my desk. Between new shades in cult-favorite blush formulas, perfume trends already appearing on the market, and just-released product expansions, my beauty routine looks completely different than it did at the end of 2024.

I've discovered an entire slate of new favorite winter perfumes. For starters, Phlur's Golden Rule changed my stance on floral fragrances with its bold, youthful blend of mandarin and jasmine. Other just-launched holy grails: Cyklar's newly launched perfume oils, which had the entire team in an uproar; Prada's groundbreaking light perfume, Infusion de Rhubarbe, a scent that's somehow green, fresh, airy, and fruity all wrapped into one scent; and two new moisturizers for dry skin from Olehenrikson and Phyla.

As a beauty lover through and through, testing the best new product launches of January is not a bad way to kick off the year. Keep scrolling to see every product that genuinely impressed the Marie Claire team this January.

Best New Perfume Overall Phlur Golden Rule Eau de Parfum $99 at Phlur "I've waxed poetic about Phlur's just-dropped Golden Rule before, but that's not going to stop me from doing so again because it's just that special. For being a floral perfume, I find it bold, youthful, and fun—a far departure from the grandmotherly scents I'm used to with the fragrance family. The added mandarin and vanilla cream give it a playful sweetness that lasts all day long. I've been wearing it to work, nights out, or whenever I need a confidence booster. There's no doubt I already have a sizable dent in my bottle." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for January 2025's best new perfume overall. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Moisturizer Olehenriksen Après Skin Overnight Moisturizer + Mask $48 at Sephora "This winter is especially rough in NYC and my skin is not handling the dry, cold air well. I've been suffering from scaly, dry patches and this rich moisturizer is the only product to give my skin some relief. It's powered by ceramides, electrolytes, and hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid to give my skin a much-needed boost in moisture and plumpness. I've been using this at night and have noticed a world of difference in the smoothness of my skin when I wake up." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for January 2025's best new moisturizer. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Conditioner The Crown Affair The Volumizing Conditioner for Oily, Flat Hair $38 at Sephora "I'm a Crown Affair girl to my core. I love the scent. Live for the hair oil. And refuse to travel without the cute (yet highly effective) green brush. But if I had to pick a favorite child from the line, it's the brand-new Volumizing Conditioner. It's one of the first truly innovative formulas I've come across in a long time. Instead of a traditional cream, it has a gel texture that maintains my hair's bounce and boosts body throughout—all while still giving me a shiny, soft finish." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Best New Eyeliner Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner - Jeans $34 at Victoria Beckham Beauty "I'd never used a Victoria Beckham eyeliner before this and I have to say: Jeans was the perfect color to start with. It's a gorgeous neutral-toned blue that I was surprised I enjoyed so much. The formula is incredibly emollient but once it sets in place, it doesn't budge. I paired it with a deep purple lip and felt like I was worthy of a fashion week street-style photo—it was that good." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Perfume Oils Cyklar Vanilla Verve Perfume Oil $24 at Cyklar "This is the product launch that probably caused the most excitement in the Marie Claire office this month. We all couldn't stop talking about our favorite scents and layering combos. Personally, I'm obsessed with Vanilla Verve, a warm, sexy take on the classic note with balsam, amber, and tonka bean. And for when I'm craving something less sweet, Sex Musk is like a warm, slightly floral hug full of comfort. In short, I'm shocked that these designer-like scents are only $24." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Cream Blush Merit Flush Balm $30 at Merit $38 at Amazon $43.99 at Amazon "Despite nearly every editor I know raving about Merit's Flush Balm, I've haven't had the chance to try them. When I finally got my hands on the just-dropped shades, I instantly understood the well-deserved hype. The creamy formula could not be easier to use—I can swipe them on and use my finger to blend when I'm in a pinch or use a brush for a more targeted application. The color legitimately lasts all day long, too, which is my biggest gripe when it comes to cream blush. I've been using Archival every day for a natural rosy flush and I don't see that changing anytime soon." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Lip Balm Typology Replenishing Lip Balm $40 at Typology "I know $40 sounds like a lot for a lip balm, but hear me out—this formula is so luxurious, I say it's well worth the steep price tag. Right from the jump, I knew it was going to be good with its high-quality tube packaging. But its nourishing formula is what really sealed the deal. I applied the Rosewood Pink shade around lunchtime and my lips still felt moisturized by the time I was heading home in the evening. The pretty, light wash of color is just what I prefer for everyday wear, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Primer Vieve Super Skin Nova $49 at Vieve "This product is the definition of a skin-care-makeup hybrid. It bottles Vieve's glowy Skin Nova primer and combines it with traditional moisturizing properties like hyaluronic acid and peptides, allowing people with oily skin (me) to use mattifying primers without sacrificing the glow. Literally my ideal makeup combination." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin Phyla Anti-Blemish Moisturizer + 5% Niacinamide Visit Site "I get the rare breakout from time to time, and when I do, I can't help but pick at it, which inevitably leaves behind marks. My favorite vitamin C serum only goes so far, so I thought I'd give it a boost with this moisturizer for acne-prone skin. Its hero ingredient is niacinamide, which works to reduce the look of acne marks and discoloration. It's also full of moisturizing squalane and ceramides so it leaves my skin feeling smooth and plump. I've been using this in the morning and the Olehenrikson moisturizer at night and it's been a match made in heaven for brightening my dry skin." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Perfume Mist Ellis Brooklyn Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist $48 at Sephora "Ellis Brooklyn's perfume mists are so far above the mists from the early aughts. Every one I've tried is luxurious, layered, and long-lasting and Marshmallows is no different. If I had to describe this body spray in one word it would be 'delicious.' It's an elevated take on the marshmallow perfume trend with added notes of caramel and milky musk—it's certainly sweet, but not cloying and a great choice to layer over your favorite gourmands to extend their longevity, but I especially love to spitz it in my hair so I smell delectable from head to toe." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Fruity Perfume Prada Infusion de Rhubarbe Eau de Parfum $180 at Sephora "To know me is to know my love of sweet perfumes, so never in a million years did I think I would be reaching for a rhubarb fragrance. Lo and behold, I've been using Prada's just-dropped fragrance multiple times a week. It has a freshness that makes me feel like I'm floating on air and the tangy rhubarb note is unexpectedly interesting. I love wearing this when I don't want anything too heavy or warm, like when I go to the gym or the office. All in all, this was a surprise hit in my collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Lip Liner Mac Lip Liner Pencil - Root For Me $25 at Ulta "I was one of the many people who were tired of being relegated to either brown or super dark-purple lip liners so I was definitely intrigued when MAC came out with Root For Me, which is a neutral shade that perfectly toes the line between the two colors. It feels a little sacrilegious to say this but it may have dethroned Chestnut as my favorite lip liner from the brand." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Vanilla Perfume Henry Rose Dave Eau De Parfum $120 at Sephora "I have at least 50 vanilla perfumes in my collection (yes, I've counted) so a new launch has to be unique to really catch my attention. Thankfully, Henry Rose, one of my all-time favorite fragrance brands, sought out to do something different with its just-released Dave. This scent has all of the decadence I love in a vanilla perfume, but with an unexpected twist that makes it a huge stand out. Notes of vanilla bean chantilly, cocoa shell, and tonka bean give this perfume a warm sweetness, but it's also got tangerine heart, neroli, and pink pepper for added flair. It's so delectable, that I know I'll be reaching for it all year long." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Blush Shade PATRICK TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo $38 at Sephora $17.96 at Amazon $34 at Sephora "Ever heard of blush fatigue? Me neither, in fact I have the exact opposite problem—I may love blush a little too much. That being said, I am delighted every time Patrick Ta releases a new blush shade because it feels like the makeup artist is intent on creating the largest, and most nuanced, library of blush colors in the world and I'm here for it. 'She Knows Who She Is' is one of the brand's latest releases, and it's a perfect terracotta shade. I've been having so much fun with both the cream and powder formulas in this duo and the rustic brown shade has looked incredible both on its own, as well as mixed with other shades." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Shaving Oil Skintimate 2-In-1 Shave Oil & Moisturizer $8 at Amazon "I'm as lazy as it gets when it comes to body care, so any shortcut is a win in my book. This shaving cream-oil hybrid allows me to skip out on body lotion and for that, I'm so grateful. It makes my razor glide over my skin effortlessly with its silky texture, but it's how smooth and hydrated my legs feel after shaving that's really impressive. It does take a little extra time in the shower to rinse off, but I can overlook it with how moisturizing this formula is." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

