Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable With Her Latest Hair Transformation

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2023 campaign is here. Themed “Heaven,” the AI-inspired photo shoot is an homage to the KiKi boot and introduction to the KiKi Group, an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories. While the fashion is clearly attention grabbing, it’s Bella Hadid’s alien-esque cyborg appearance that requires a double take. The model is decked out in chrome hardware, with technological devices protruding from body. And yet, it’s her hair that’s the real attention grabber. Well, lack thereof.
Hadid’s long brown (occasionally red) locks are completely missing in action. Instead, the model appears to be bald. Whether she shaved her head, is wearing a bald cap, or has had her appearance altered with the help of AI remains a mystery. What we do know: the model can pull off just about any look.
The launch of this campaign follows a buzzy few weeks for Marc Jacobs. In addition to hosting a fashion show during NYFW that attracted quite a star studded front row (Blake Lively and Halle Berry were in attendance), the brand also announced that they would be bringing their namesake beauty line back into the fold late last month.
Following the brand’s silent dissolution in 2019, fans were left wondering if the beloved eyeliners and liquid lipsticks would make their way back onto shelves. As luck would have it, the label has entered a 15-year agreement with COTY to launch an entire range of products which are projected to be available for purchase in 2025.The partnership is a natural next step for the brand, as Marc Jacobs Fragrance has been under Coty’s purview for quite some time.
“The expansion and extension of our longstanding agreement with the house of Marc Jacobs, now in its 20th year, is a testament to the enduring success of our partnership and the brand’s limitless potential,” Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said in a press release shared on Monday, August 21. “Through its partnership with Coty, Marc Jacobs’ Fragrances have achieved great success, growing to become one of the top 10 female fragrances worldwide, thanks to the iconic Daisy Marc Jacobs and Perfect Marc Jacobs franchises. The revival of Marc Jacobs’ cosmetic portfolio, now in partnership with Coty, is eagerly anticipated by consumers around the world who have been campaigning for its return.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and keeps up with the latest trends in the beauty space. She has previously written for Us Weekly, Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Follow her on Instagram @samholender.
-
These Are the Trends Editors Are Shopping Everywhere From Los Angeles to New York
The classics are taking center stage.
By Nayiri Mampourian
-
Meghan Markle Wore the Perfect Silk Blouse
Her look is a masterclass in fall dressing.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Your Guide to Who's Who in 'The Other Black Girl'
The comedy thriller—based on the bestselling novel—is full of familiar faces and emerging stars.
By Quinci LeGardye