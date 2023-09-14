Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable With Her Latest Hair Transformation

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2023 campaign is here. Themed “Heaven,” the AI-inspired photo shoot is an homage to the KiKi boot and introduction to the KiKi Group, an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories. While the fashion is clearly attention grabbing, it’s Bella Hadid’s alien-esque cyborg appearance that requires a double take. The model is decked out in chrome hardware, with technological devices protruding from body. And yet, it’s her hair that’s the real attention grabber. Well, lack thereof.

Hadid’s long brown (occasionally red) locks are completely missing in action. Instead, the model appears to be bald. Whether she shaved her head, is wearing a bald cap, or has had her appearance altered with the help of AI remains a mystery. What we do know: the model can pull off just about any look.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

The launch of this campaign follows a buzzy few weeks for Marc Jacobs. In addition to hosting a fashion show during NYFW that attracted quite a star studded front row (Blake Lively and Halle Berry were in attendance), the brand also announced that they would be bringing their namesake beauty line back into the fold late last month.

Following the brand’s silent dissolution in 2019, fans were left wondering if the beloved eyeliners and liquid lipsticks would make their way back onto shelves. As luck would have it, the label has entered a 15-year agreement with COTY to launch an entire range of products which are projected to be available for purchase in 2025.The partnership is a natural next step for the brand, as Marc Jacobs Fragrance has been under Coty’s purview for quite some time.