Bella Hadid's Makeup-Free Selfie Screams Self-Love

Bella Hadid is having fun in the sun. Yes—currently—during the second week of January. While I'm not sure where exactly in the world she found the sunshine (even L.A. is a little brisk right now), it doesn't really matter. The point is: The model has graced us with a makeup-free selfie posted from her tropical destination.

On Tuesday, January 9, the 27-year-old shared a new selfie on Instagram. In the photo, she poses with her arm extended (this is a true selfie), showing off a new bikini, glowing skin, and fresh-from-the-pool wet hair. Although her locks are damp, the sun makes it easy to see the full dynamic of her newer, darker hair color, which she first showed off last month.

Unsurprisingly, the highlight of the photo is Hadid's sun-kissed face. Without a drop of makeup to hide her tan complexion, you can see her freckles peeking through.

Hadid's post landed right before she shared an alternatively makeup-full new set of images shot for the cover of Perfect magazine. In one photo, she wears the most dramatic blush I've ever seen, with the rosy hue splashed across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. In another, her dark hair is the main event, parted to the side and slicked straight down across her forehead.

The last obvious selfie we got from the wellness founder was back in October, when she posed topless in a field of lavender sharing only the simple message "little miss lavender." Now, excuse me while I drink a can of Kin Euphorics (the Actual Sunshine flavor, obviously) and pretend I'm on vacation.