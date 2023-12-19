Bella Hadid's Latest Hair Color Is Blindingly High-Shine

For the past few months, Bella Hadid has been laying low as she focuses on her health and other commitments (think: Kin Euphorics). But now—as a holiday gift to us all—she's back, and with a whole new hair color to boot.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old was seen out and about in New York City as she ran errands in a number of great street style looks (that's how you know she's back). But what caught our eye was her new, darker hair that is unbelievably glossy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the model has never shied away from a fun hair color (we've seen her with a platinum pixie cut, honey blonde locks, and almost strawberry blonde for the canceled 2020 Met Gala), she's a brunette through and through. Signature dark shades are how we first came to know Hadid, and we love her for them.

The new hue is the work of celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry, a favorite of Hadid's and other cool-girl clients like Jennifer Lawrence. Perry used R+Co's new R+COLOR line to achieve the wellness drink founder's look. While Hadid was previously spotted rocking a warmer, reddish-brown hue when making her return to the world of street style last week, this new shade is many shades darker—and a whole lot glossier. Styled straight with a middle part or pushed back in a stretchy headband, the color remained consistent with every strand.

Earlier this year, we talked to Perry about her 2023 hair color trend predictions. When discussing brunettes, she wagered that a light brown cinnamon shade that resembles “the color of a teddy bear” would be on top. While her prediction absolutely came true (hello, Keke Palmer), I would bet this dark shade will be on top for 2024.