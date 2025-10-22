I Take Laundry Very Seriously—These 10 Scented Detergents Elevate Every Load

My fragrance collection has more than doubled in the past six months. I have my go-to gourmand eau de parfums, sure. But I’ve been hyper-focused on fine-tuning my olfactory personality—the cocktail of scents I use on different sections of my body—with unexpected formulas like hair mists, fragrance oils, and body creams. But throughout the process, I’ve discovered an unexpected MVP: my laundry detergent.

Hear me out: scented laundry detergents are the perfect little luxury (it’s my go-to holiday gift). They cling to my favorite sweaters, sheets, and workout wear to create a signature base so my belongings smell undeniably like “me” even when my other fragrances start to fade away. I’m clearly not the only one loving my laundry ritual—scented detergents are booming. My favorite perfume houses have dropped collabs (shoutout Dedcool), and even Big Laundry has gotten in on the fine fragrance game. Naturally, I’ve been doing four loads a week just to take best scented detergents for a spin.

My favorite formulas for your next laundry day, ahead.

Drugstore Deals

Getting in on the scented laundry detergent trend can break the bank—but it certainly doesn’t have to. Big-name brands like Downy, Tide, and Mrs. Meyers have all recently released boosters (in beads and liquids) that give every load of laundry a little extra love.

For the Gourmand Girls

If you know me, you know that I take my vanilla perfume collection very seriously. I’m a layering queen and will easily use three different fragrances in a single session. That being said, it’s only natural that I want my warmest, coziest sweaters to smell similarly.

Fresh Reset

Some clothes (namely the sweaty ones) need a little more TLC in the fragrance department than others. When I have a particularly icky load, I make sure to reach for detergents that pack a punch in the scent arena.

Floral Boosters

For my floral girls: there’s a laundry detergent for you, too. Having floral-smelling clothes balanced with a woody or gourmand eau de parfum is a five-star fragrance cocktail. It never fails to bring in compliments.

Woody Wins

If you gravitate towards traditionally masculine scents or find yourself craving a grounding whisper throughout the day, try a scented laundry detergent with a woody profile. I personally find them to be the most comforting for my scarves, turtlenecks, or gloves, but you can absolutely use them on a whole load, too.

