I Take Laundry Very Seriously—These 10 Scented Detergents Elevate Every Load
Because fragrance is a lifestyle.
My fragrance collection has more than doubled in the past six months. I have my go-to gourmand eau de parfums, sure. But I’ve been hyper-focused on fine-tuning my olfactory personality—the cocktail of scents I use on different sections of my body—with unexpected formulas like hair mists, fragrance oils, and body creams. But throughout the process, I’ve discovered an unexpected MVP: my laundry detergent.
Hear me out: scented laundry detergents are the perfect little luxury (it’s my go-to holiday gift). They cling to my favorite sweaters, sheets, and workout wear to create a signature base so my belongings smell undeniably like “me” even when my other fragrances start to fade away. I’m clearly not the only one loving my laundry ritual—scented detergents are booming. My favorite perfume houses have dropped collabs (shoutout Dedcool), and even Big Laundry has gotten in on the fine fragrance game. Naturally, I’ve been doing four loads a week just to take best scented detergents for a spin.
My favorite formulas for your next laundry day, ahead.
Drugstore Deals
Getting in on the scented laundry detergent trend can break the bank—but it certainly doesn’t have to. Big-name brands like Downy, Tide, and Mrs. Meyers have all recently released boosters (in beads and liquids) that give every load of laundry a little extra love.
I never thought Downy would be teaming up with luxury perfumers—but here we are! And the brainchild is actually delightful. This box of scent-boosting beads mixes rose, honey nectar, and oakmoss for a fragrance that’s grounding, sweet, and the slightest bit smoky. It’s my go-to for bedding and blankets.
Pair your regular detergent with just a splash of this Rain Water scent and you’re in for a mega-treat. It’s fragrant, but not overpowering—perfect for a load of towels or workout clothes.
For the Gourmand Girls
If you know me, you know that I take my vanilla perfume collection very seriously. I’m a layering queen and will easily use three different fragrances in a single session. That being said, it’s only natural that I want my warmest, coziest sweaters to smell similarly.
Since I discovered Mochi Milk during the Marie Claire Fragrance Awards testing, I’ve become a huge fan of Dedcool. Finding out that the brand made a detergent in its Xtra Milk scent? I couldn’t have pressed “add to cart” quicker. It is on the subtle side, though, so I recommend pairing it with the matching Linen Mist for an extra boost.
I actually stumbled upon this brand through its home cleaning products (the surface cleaner is incredible), but I quickly added the laundry detergent to my repertoire. The scent is powerful and comforting—I love sliding into pajamas that are infused with notes of amber and santal; it puts me right to sleep.
Fresh Reset
Some clothes (namely the sweaty ones) need a little more TLC in the fragrance department than others. When I have a particularly icky load, I make sure to reach for detergents that pack a punch in the scent arena.
The Laundress is easily my most-used laundry detergent. The bottles are massive, the prices are reasonable, and it consistently leaves my clothes smelling refreshed and crisp. I’m usually loyal to the Signature Scent, but the new addition, Isle, is ideal for killing nasty odors. It smells like Cape Cod personified.
Infuse a lot of luxury into the most mundane household chore with this uber-luxe pick. Francis Kurkdijian (the nose behind Baccarat Rogue 540) can do no wrong, and the Aqua Universalis Laundry Detergent is proof. I’ll never object to having clothes that smell like summer in the countryside. Pro tip: buy the room spray, too.
Floral Boosters
For my floral girls: there’s a laundry detergent for you, too. Having floral-smelling clothes balanced with a woody or gourmand eau de parfum is a five-star fragrance cocktail. It never fails to bring in compliments.
Not all scented perfumes are created equal—especially if you have sensitive skin. This one gets my stamp of approval; it’s dermatologist-tested, alcohol-free, safe for easily irritated skin, and comes along with a powdery, sweet profile that makes me dream of summer days despite the freezing temperatures.
Monica Gellar would be incredibly proud of Courteney Cox’s latest creation: fragrance oil. Designed for people (like me) who take laundry very seriously, this concentrate adds a powerful blooming flavor to a load of laundry with just a few drops. It’s alcohol-free, reduces static, and gives clothes a long-lasting scent.
Woody Wins
If you gravitate towards traditionally masculine scents or find yourself craving a grounding whisper throughout the day, try a scented laundry detergent with a woody profile. I personally find them to be the most comforting for my scarves, turtlenecks, or gloves, but you can absolutely use them on a whole load, too.
Snif is pretty well known for having intense fragrances—they have strong sillage and last forever. This particular scent is a mix of sandalwood, amber, and vanilla, which combine to give off Rich Aunt energy.
PSA: these beads go directly in the washer before your clothes. They’re on the stronger side, so I recommend filling up to the 1.5 line to start. Mahogany Teakwood is my personal favorite—it smells like the remnants of a bonfire.
