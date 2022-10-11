Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I don't know about you, but I almost exclusively shop for big-ticket items on sale—especially blow dryers. They’re almost always a pricey buy, and I’m always keen to save money wherever possible. Lucky for me (and all of you), Amazon is running a massive sale for Prime Day Early Access. For your information: Amazon's Early Access Prime Day Sale will be running for two days, on October 11 and 12. So, if you’re in the mood to save some money on a very-much-needed new blow dryer (the one you had in college no longer cuts it!), I’ve rounded up the best Early-Access blow dryer deals for you to fall in love with.

Here’s the thing: Blow dryers make great gifts—both for your loved ones and for yourself—and the holiday season is coming up, people! Plus, if you’re trying to master a ‘90s-inspired bouncy blowout at home, you'll need a new, top-of-the-line tool to figure it out with. With that in mind, I found a selection of the best traditional blow dryers, plus a few nifty hair dryer brushes here for you to peruse.

Ahead, shop a selection of the best-ever hair dryers that are on sale right now on Amazon. I’ll be updating this story throughout the sale as soon as they drop. Amazon's sale is massive and chock-full of daily deals, so it’s well worth your time to bookmark this page and check back throughout the sale. Keep reading for gloriously blown-out hair.

Best Blow Dryers on Amazon

Best Frizz-Reducing Blow Dryer on Amazon (opens in new tab) Drybar Reserve Ultralight Anti-Frizz Blow Dryer $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This chic white blow dryer from Drybar—the haircare brand behind the best blowouts in the business—is pricey, yes, but it’s also designed to reduce frizz thanks to the use Ionic Desiccant Technology. This means that your hair dries faster and looks better and smoother for longer. Reviewers said that they loved using it (it has mostly five-star ratings on the site) because it was easy to use and didn't hurt their hand after using it for extended periods of time.

Pros: Dries hair quickly; reduces frizz Cons: Costs more than $100

Best Blow Dryer for Curly Hair (opens in new tab) DevaCurl DevaDryer $175 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This dryer comes complete with a specialized diffuser to make curly hair look its best. The diffuser is designed to mimic the shape of your hand for a naturally bouncy look. While reviewers liked it, they noted that the hand-shaped diffuser works best on those with longer hair because of the wider, flatter shape. With that in mind, those who did find it helpful said that the diffuser shape helped curl their hair faster compared to other, similar models. Reviews also noted that the attachment stayed on securely.

Pros: Good for curly hair; dries hair faster than other models; great for longer, thicker hair. Cons: The diffuser-silhouette requires a learning curve; Costs more than $100.

Best Travel Hair Dryer (opens in new tab) BaBylissPRO TT Tourmaline Titanium Travel Dryer $35 on Amazon (opens in new tab) If you’re someone who travels a lot or loves to do their hair on vacation, this compact hair dryer from BaBylissPRO is the one for you. The bright color won’t get lost in your suitcase (which is a major plus) and it doesn’t take up a ton of space in your drawer when you’re not traveling. The hundreds of five-star reviews note that it’s powerful for its size, that it’s lightweight, and that they were actually able to use it abroad courtesy of the volt switch feature.

Pros: Costs less than $100; Lightweight; Small Size; Can be used internationally; folds in half. Cons: Has only two heat settings; Doesn’t have a cool air option.

Best Powerful Blow Dryer on Amazon (opens in new tab) Bio Ionic 10x Pro Ultra Light Speed Dryer - Black Hair Dryer $300 at Amzaon (opens in new tab) This dryer promises to dry your hair in ten minutes or less, using 75 percent less energy to do so. It also has all the features of a luxe hair dryer that’s worth the splurge: proprietary technology that promises to infuse hair with shine as it dries, a 9-foot-long chord for easy styling anywhere, a Cool shot button, and multiple heat settings. It also comes with two concentrator nozzle attachments (that don’t come off as you style!), so you won’t have to pick up anything else once you have this in your arsenal.

Pros: Dries hair quickly; has a 9ft chord; Lightweight; Has a cool-shot button; Has two nozzles. Cons: Costs more than $100

Best Bonnet Blow Dryer on Amazon (opens in new tab) Conair Pro Style Collapsible Bonnet Hair Dryer $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This bonnet-style hair dryer is like a salon right in your bathroom! Despite being larger than other, traditional blow dryers, this one is collapsable for easy storage. Bonnet-style dryers offer uniform heat all over the head rather than targeted blasts, and you can be hands-free while you dry. Plus, the long cord makes it possible for you style your hair anywhere in your house, which is great if the plugs in your bathroom are used up already. The 10,000-strong five-star reviews also note that you can travel with it because it’s so lightweight and that it’s great if you don’t have the skills required to perfect a blowout.

Pros: Costs less than $100; Has a six-foot-long cord; You can be hands-free while using it; Thousands of five-star reviews. Cons: Only has two heat settings; some reviewers say it takes longer to dry their hair.

Best Cult-Favorite Blow Dryer Brush (opens in new tab) FairyBrave Blow Dryer Brush $40 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Another day, another blow dryer brush to fall in love with on Amazon. This one has hundreds of five-star reviews, so you know it has to be good for the price. Some reviewers noted that it was great for thicker hair, while others said that it was the perfect tool to achieve a blowout at home without having to use both a brush and a traditional blow dryer. Other glowing reviews did note that it was a little heavier than a normal dryer and that the different silhouettes came with a learning curve.

Pros: Costs under $100; Is a dryer and a brush in one; Great for coarse or curly hair. Cons: Requires a learning curve; Gets hot while in use; Heavier than other dryers.