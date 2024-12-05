Hailey Bieber Transforms Winter 2024's Cozy Chocolate Brown Trend Into a Workwear Staple
"Business as usual."
The fashion world woke up on Thursday, Dec. 5 with a new winter color trend to meet: Pantone's Mocha Mousse. It's a "rich warming brown hue," according to the company, a shade that's meant to evoke a cozy sense of optimism. After peeking at the swatches and checking Instagram, I'm betting Hailey Bieber will be the first celebrity to try a head-to-toe mocha look.
Mrs. Bieber loves a gourmand trend, whether she's painting her nails with farmers market veggies or wrapping herself in a butter yellow naked dress. She even crafted a version of her best-selling Rhode Lip Tint in homage to her famous cinnamon roll recipe. But the biggest sign of her foodie-fashion obsession came in her latest Instagram photo dump, which she kicked off in a delectable, chocolate brown workwear moment. The look entailed a fitted blazer with oversize buttons and a teeny-tiny mini skirt, both in a rich Hershey shade. Both pieces appear to be vintage, but Mango has similar options.
Bieber completed her Wonka-gone-girlboss chocolate outfit with a pair of circular sunglasses and her signature "B" diamond bubble necklace. A Rhode phone case in the same shade of molten mocha ended the look on a sweet note.
The other glimpses into Hailey Bieber's work-life within the Instagram post weren't so focused on color trends. One close-up showed her cheeks dusted with Rhode's pocket blush; another displayed her in business mode again, with help from another vintage-looking blazer. She also seemed to debut a fresh winter manicure, in a velveteen pink shade.
Versions of Bieber's second blazer have been workwear staples since the mid-'90s. Her little brown skirt suit is more aligned with the present, where designers at every price point have favored chocolate fountain hues for their best winter coats, cozy oversize sweaters, and even more suiting.
With the announcement that "mocha mousse" is next to take over, more diluted shades of brown are likely to receive just as sugary of a reception on the Fall 2025 runways in February. Still, something tells me Hailey Bieber's sartorial sweet tooth will have her getting a head-start on the trend this holiday season—whether she's getting dressed for Rhode HQ or simply her Instagram.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
