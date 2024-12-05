Hailey Bieber Transforms Winter 2024's Cozy Chocolate Brown Trend Into a Workwear Staple

The fashion world woke up on Thursday, Dec. 5 with a new winter color trend to meet: Pantone's Mocha Mousse. It's a "rich warming brown hue," according to the company, a shade that's meant to evoke a cozy sense of optimism. After peeking at the swatches and checking Instagram, I'm betting Hailey Bieber will be the first celebrity to try a head-to-toe mocha look.

Mrs. Bieber loves a gourmand trend, whether she's painting her nails with farmers market veggies or wrapping herself in a butter yellow naked dress. She even crafted a version of her best-selling Rhode Lip Tint in homage to her famous cinnamon roll recipe. But the biggest sign of her foodie-fashion obsession came in her latest Instagram photo dump, which she kicked off in a delectable, chocolate brown workwear moment. The look entailed a fitted blazer with oversize buttons and a teeny-tiny mini skirt, both in a rich Hershey shade. Both pieces appear to be vintage, but Mango has similar options.

Hailey Bieber wears a chocolate brown suit in her Instagram post

Hailey Bieber posed on Instagram in a rich mocha suit.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Wool Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Wool Jacket With Pockets

Wool Mini-Skirt With Belt - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Wool Mini-Skirt With Belt

Bieber completed her Wonka-gone-girlboss chocolate outfit with a pair of circular sunglasses and her signature "B" diamond bubble necklace. A Rhode phone case in the same shade of molten mocha ended the look on a sweet note.

The other glimpses into Hailey Bieber's work-life within the Instagram post weren't so focused on color trends. One close-up showed her cheeks dusted with Rhode's pocket blush; another displayed her in business mode again, with help from another vintage-looking blazer. She also seemed to debut a fresh winter manicure, in a velveteen pink shade.

Hailey Bieber poses in front of her mirror wearing a vintage gray blazer

In the same post, the Rhode founder also wore a vintage-leaning gray blazer.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

a gray blazer in front of a plain backdrop
Aritzia Producer Blazer

Versions of Bieber's second blazer have been workwear staples since the mid-'90s. Her little brown skirt suit is more aligned with the present, where designers at every price point have favored chocolate fountain hues for their best winter coats, cozy oversize sweaters, and even more suiting.

With the announcement that "mocha mousse" is next to take over, more diluted shades of brown are likely to receive just as sugary of a reception on the Fall 2025 runways in February. Still, something tells me Hailey Bieber's sartorial sweet tooth will have her getting a head-start on the trend this holiday season—whether she's getting dressed for Rhode HQ or simply her Instagram.

