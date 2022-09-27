Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve picked one of the best blushes, are thrilled with your shade selection, and your foundation looks flawless—all is well in the world. But applying blush can be a risky business. Too heavy handed and you’re left with splotches that can’t be saved. Too light and the gorgeous pigment isn’t going to make an impact. Le sigh. That’s where the best blush brushes come into play. A blush brush with the perfect density (think: not too soft, not too firm) is going to pick up the ideal amount of product, give you control over placement, and make blending foolproof.

So, how do you know which one of ‘em to scoop up? “Pick a slightly rounded brush designed to be applied on the cheekbones,” explains makeup artist Tobi Henney. “I also love a brush that is firm, but soft at the same time to allow for perfect blending.” Shape and texture are fairly non-negotiable, but personal preference comes into play when deciding between synthetic or natural brush fibers. The latter is typically going to feel a bit softer on the skin, however synthetic brush hair is vegan, cruelty-free, and can have just the same, soft texture if manufactured properly.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up our favorite blush brushes—and asked the pros to share some of theirs—ahead. From super-soft tools to multi-purpose buys, shop the best blush brushes out there.

The Best Blush Brush for Contouring (opens in new tab) Bobbi Brown Blush Brush $65 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) “This is my favorite,” says makeup artist Billie Gene. “It contours the cheek in the most perfect shape.” When it comes to the bristles, you can expect the highest quality. It picks up powder easily (there’s no need to apply major pressure in your pan) and deposits and even, soft wash of pigment. This baby is best suited with powder products; just note that it will take a hot minute to dry after you clean the brush.

The Best Weighted Blush Brush (opens in new tab) Hourglass No 2 Foundation Blush Brush $62 at Sephora (opens in new tab) If you’re only ever going to have one brush in your collection, this is our top recommendation—it does it all. Whether you’re working with a cream, liquid, or powder foundation, blush, or highlighter, this weighted brush will do the job, and do it well. Its domed shape makes it great for placing product and buffing and blending (just hold it at a 45 degree angle). The brush hair is synthetic—specifically, its made of a vegan bristle called Taklon. Taklon has the same, soft texture of a natural fiber, but is PETA-approved and hypoallergenic.

The Softest Blush Brush (opens in new tab) Tom Ford Cheek Brush $80 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Gene calls this brush the “softest thing ever”—and he’s not wrong. Made with synthetic brush hair fibers, this brush truly feels like a feather on the skin. This is a great option for makeup beginners thanks to the weighted handle. You have the utmost control when it comes to intensity and can do a super sheer wash of color or build up your pigment with a little added pressure.

The Best Blush Brush in a Set (opens in new tab) Trademark Beauty The Essentials Makeup Brush Collection $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Henney’s go-to is the blush brush that’s part of this comprehensive collection. “The handle is lavender which is beautiful in your makeup collection, and the brush was created to allow for flawless and easy blending,” she said. The best part? This set comes complete with every brush you could ever need. From foundation brushes to eyeshadow brushes to blending brushes, your entire routine is covered.

The Best Do-it-All Blush Brush (opens in new tab) Cle de Peau Beaute Brush (Powder & Cream Brush) $50 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) It’s perhaps a bit too easy to accumulate an overflowing makeup brush collection. You can find a different brush for every product, texture, purpose—you name it, it’s out there. Check off two needs with one brush and scoop up this Cle de Peau multi-purpose blender. With uber-soft synthetic fibers and a diameter that’s more narrow (ie. you have more control), this tool is ideal for both cream and powder blushes. Just dab-dab-dab to pick up cream products and do a little swirl for your powders.

The Best Blush Brush for Cream Blush (opens in new tab) Sigma Beauty F10 Powder/Blush Makeup Brush $25 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) If cream blush is your go-to, this brush needs to be in your rotation. The vegan, synthetic bristles are assembled in a denser-than-most round tip so your product doesn’t annoyingly disappear into the fibers. While you can definitely use a swiping motion, I’ve found that a little stippling action goes a long way with this brush. If you’re looking to sheer out the product after the fact, just blend with your fingers.

The Best Handle on a Blush Brush (opens in new tab) Kevyn Aucoin The Blush Brush $48 at Bluemercury (opens in new tab) I am the most picky when it comes to my brush handle. I need the perfect level of weight and expect a long stem that will give me peak control of my product placement and intensity. This Kevyn Aucoin brush fits the bill. The sleek design makes blush, contour, and even highlighter application easy-peasy. This is also one of the best—and softest—natural hair brushes out there; the tapered tip is made from goat hair.

The Best Blush Brush for Blending (opens in new tab) Merit Brush No. 1 Tapered Blending Brush $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Vegan, cruelty-free, and highly effective, this brush should be a staple in everyone’s kit. While it can certainly be used to apply product to the skin, I personally prefer to enlist this baby for my blending. A few round circles and buffing motions around blush or bronzer ensures that harsh lines will be MIA. It’s the perfect final step—especially if you want a natural-looking finish.

The Best Multi-Purpose Blush Brush (opens in new tab) Anisa Multi-Powder Brush $40 at Anisa (opens in new tab) This luxe makeup brush is one of my personal favorites, namely because of how it feels in my hand. And, the tip is shaped in a way that makes it effortlessly multi-purpose. I can press flat into the skin for more intense color payoff or use the backside of the brush to contour, buff, or blend. I’m also a big fan of the brand’s Quick Dry Brush Cleaning Spray (opens in new tab), which cleans the brush, sans water, so I can use the brush for multiple makeup product in one session.

The Longest Lasting Blush Brush (opens in new tab) M.A.C. 129 Synthetic Powder + Blush Brush $39 at Ulta (opens in new tab) Most blush brushes are going to be a tad larger, but the longer, slimmer shape of this MAC brush is exactly what landed it on our list. It’s perfect for diffusing blush on the cheekbone for a lifted look. More importantly, the brush is worth the investment. The high-quality synthetic fibers last a damn long time. (Editor’s note: This brush also works great for setting powder in the under-eye area—it’s the perfect size and shape for the eye contour.)

The Best Blush Brush for Powder (opens in new tab) Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Powder Brush $60 at Pat McGrath (opens in new tab) Perfect for applying powder blush to the apples of the cheeks, this brush gives the softest wash of color. It’s fluffy as opposed to dense, so you’re going to have to build up a few layers of product to get intense payoff. But, that’s not necessarily a bad thing; it’s a mistake-proof brush. If you’re struggling to pick up cream product with the brush, try dampening the bristles. Trust me, this little trick is a game changer.