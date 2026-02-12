In Tory Burch's Fall 2026 Fashion Show, "Feeling Safer" Is a Flex
The designer hit "replay" on some enduring silhouettes and sources of inspiration—plus an actual karaoke jam.
One of the Tory Burch Fall 2026 fashion show highlights unfolded just off to the runway's side. Somewhere between a gray, slim-fitting suit paired to low pumps with oversize studs on the toes and a tweedy coat with a popped black collar, Dolly Parton's 1980 hit "9 to 5" began thumping over the speakers. Front row VIPs like Tessa Thompson, Amanda Seyfried, and Pamela Anderson, plus the usually-stoic fashion people gathered at the Sotheby's at the Breuer on Wednesday night couldn't help themselves: All around the room, guests began lip-synching and bopping in their seats.
The impromptu sing-along matched the mood of Burch's 42-look Fall 2026 collection. "When the world is so chaotic, desperate, and sad, I felt like I wanted to go back to familiar territory," Burch told reporters backstage following the show. On the runway, it materialized in cardigans handcrafted by Indian artisans and intentionally-undone drop-waist dresses. When times are tough, her woman wants a more interesting version of a comfort blanket—and maybe a playlist filled with odes to women who keep striving even when The Man holds them back.
Burch wasn't explicit with what, exactly, in the world was fueling her desire for a mood-boosting collection this season. (Turn on CNN today, and you'll see she has plenty to choose from.) Her soundtrack, combining a spoken-word poem with that familiar anthem of women's resilience, was a way for "this dystopia to come through a bit" and "a nod to how how women are feeling."
The clothes, meanwhile, reflected Burch's desire for "things to feel a little safer, in a way." References from a pair of her dad's corduroy pants to the colors of Bunny Mellon's vibrant Antigua estate (which Burch purchased and restored) made the cut. There were cashmere crewnecks with the sleeves rolled up just so over another button down; tissue-thin knit tops in orange and lavender; a three-tone raffia bag posted on countless editors' Instagram Stories before the show ended. (Trust: Those bags are the next pierced mule.)
Burch told press she's "obsessed" with the idea of longevity: "How do you have something that you can take today and wear ten years from now, and not really have a date on it in mind of when it existed?" The answer for Fall 2026 wasn't just resorting to safe basics—it's designing a piece that feels as good to wear as singing along to Parton's chorus: injecting an easy-as-breathing silhouette with a riot of color, or pinning on a sardine brooch just because.
As Burch wrote in show notes, "The mix reflects how women dress now: by instinct, not by rules." So, go ahead, wear your summer sardines in fall!
Tory Burch Fall 2026
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up, to The A-List Edit, a newsletter where she tests celeb-approved trends IRL.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For more, check out her Substack, Reliable Narrator.