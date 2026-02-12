One of the Tory Burch Fall 2026 fashion show highlights unfolded just off to the runway's side. Somewhere between a gray, slim-fitting suit paired to low pumps with oversize studs on the toes and a tweedy coat with a popped black collar, Dolly Parton's 1980 hit "9 to 5" began thumping over the speakers. Front row VIPs like Tessa Thompson, Amanda Seyfried, and Pamela Anderson, plus the usually-stoic fashion people gathered at the Sotheby's at the Breuer on Wednesday night couldn't help themselves: All around the room, guests began lip-synching and bopping in their seats.

The impromptu sing-along matched the mood of Burch's 42-look Fall 2026 collection. "When the world is so chaotic, desperate, and sad, I felt like I wanted to go back to familiar territory," Burch told reporters backstage following the show. On the runway, it materialized in cardigans handcrafted by Indian artisans and intentionally-undone drop-waist dresses. When times are tough, her woman wants a more interesting version of a comfort blanket—and maybe a playlist filled with odes to women who keep striving even when The Man holds them back.

The front row at Tory Burch's Fall 2026 show, including Mary Beth Barone, Pamela Anderson, Tessa Thompson, Amanda Seyfried, Yuqi, Maisie Peters, and Anne Nakamura. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Tory Burch combined the brand's fall signatures (like a great peacoat) with off-season accessories (like a woven bag). (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Burch wasn't explicit with what, exactly, in the world was fueling her desire for a mood-boosting collection this season. (Turn on CNN today, and you'll see she has plenty to choose from.) Her soundtrack, combining a spoken-word poem with that familiar anthem of women's resilience, was a way for "this dystopia to come through a bit" and "a nod to how how women are feeling."

The clothes, meanwhile, reflected Burch's desire for "things to feel a little safer, in a way." References from a pair of her dad's corduroy pants to the colors of Bunny Mellon's vibrant Antigua estate (which Burch purchased and restored) made the cut. There were cashmere crewnecks with the sleeves rolled up just so over another button down; tissue-thin knit tops in orange and lavender; a three-tone raffia bag posted on countless editors' Instagram Stories before the show ended. (Trust: Those bags are the next pierced mule.)

Sardine pins and baggy cords were two more of Burch's feel-good motifs. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The collection opened with Burch's Sardine pin, plus a new bag detail: the Bunny knot, inspired by Bunny Mellon. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Burch told press she's "obsessed" with the idea of longevity: "How do you have something that you can take today and wear ten years from now, and not really have a date on it in mind of when it existed?" The answer for Fall 2026 wasn't just resorting to safe basics—it's designing a piece that feels as good to wear as singing along to Parton's chorus: injecting an easy-as-breathing silhouette with a riot of color, or pinning on a sardine brooch just because.

As Burch wrote in show notes, "The mix reflects how women dress now: by instinct, not by rules." So, go ahead, wear your summer sardines in fall!

Tory Burch Fall 2026

