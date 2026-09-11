'Sterling Point' Sisters Ella Rubin and Amélie Hoeferle Match in Little Black Dresses at Chanel's NYFW Party

Actor-turned-director Megan Park's Prime Video series, Sterling Point, has it all: family drama, teenage angst, a spicy love triangle, and, best part, looks from Chanel. On September 10, five weeks after the season premiere, the French house invited on-screen sisters Ella Rubin and Amélie Hoeferle to their Fashion Month soirée.
The New York Fashion Week newcomers looked like regulars at the launch party of Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu in SoHo. Rubin, who plays Annie, the teen drama's 17-year-old New York It-girl, channeled her character's minimalist closet in a silky little black dress. Her stylist, Emma Jade Morrison (who also works with Kaia Gerber, Sarah Pidgeon, and Zoey Deutch), paired the V-neck slip style with black-and-white cap-toe pumps: a Chanel staple as classic as the Première Watch she wears in the show.
Meanwhile, with help from her stylist, Bailey Moon, Hoeferle matched Rubin's energy in a lustrous LBD of her own. The spaghetti-strap slip boasted the same black satin sheen, except with a balconette bust and an elongated shoe-shielding skirt. Both co-stars accessorized with matching Chanel bags: Rubin's was a top-handle, north-south tote, while Hoeferle chose a quilted flap clutch. Chanel-branded goodie bags doubled as cool-girl accessories, too.
Rubin and Hoeferle have almost 10 years of acting experience to their names, but Sterling Point, their biggest project yet, slingshotted them onto the fashion scene. The last few weeks have been a whirlwind of high-profile fêtes, but through it all, timeless LBDs have stayed by their sides.
While promoting Season 1, Rubin visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a similar vintage Prada dress, its liquid-looking satin adorned with subtle, blink-and-you'll-miss-them rhinestones. Instead of cap-toe pumps, the 25-year-old tapped into the peep-toe mules trend beloved by Monica Barbaro, Katie Holmes, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and more. Once again, she wore almost no jewelry.
Also during her Sterling Point days, Hoeferle traded her character Ramona's tomboy everyday basics for elegantly chic silhouettes. For instance, at the show's premiere in NYC, the 24-year-old showed off the pockets in her otherwise embellishment-free Proenza Schouler dress. Instead of frosting herself in diamonds, Hoeferle slipped on Manolo Blahnik stilettos and a bold red lip that you wouldn't find in Ramona's makeup bag.
As recently as Ralph Lauren's Spring 2027 runway show on Sept. 10, Hoeferle arrived in a going-out formula fresh from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s closet: a boatneck LBD, pointy black pumps, and an east-west bag carried as a clutch. Even her blond hair's subtle wave resembled the New Yorker's less-is-more philosophy.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.