Ever since Cardi B’s first single, “Bodak Yellow,” took off in 2017, she’s taken the music world by storm with hit after hit. Her hard work has earned her nine Grammy nominations (with one win), worldwide fame, and millions of dollars at her disposal. And although the star has been known to splurge on luxe manicures and designer fashion, she’s also well known for her commitment to charitable causes. Last year, for instance, she donated $100,000 to her Bronx alma mater. Earlier, she donated over a million dollars to COVID-relief, including 20,000 meals for hospital workers, and she matched charitable donations that fans made to a variety of causes. So, it comes as no surprise that the star attended a Toys for Tots charity event this week in Newburgh, New York, where she met a young beauty entrepreneur that impressed her so much, she couldn’t help but shout her out.

At the event, Cardi was presented with a gift from the young founder of Ariie Skincare , which promises to be vegan, cruelty-free, and clean. Cardi posted a video of the interaction on her Instagram story, where the fan clarifies that the gift is a bottle of luxury glow drops.

“Luxury glow drops? It’s going to make my skin look good? I’m 31, it better make me look younger,” Cardi said playfully. She then panned the camera to the gift itself, which had been presented in a box with a personal note.

Once again, Cardi demonstrated how important it is to her to uplift others. Her support for this small business earned the young entrepreneur new followers, increased interest, and more orders–just in time for Christmas. Here’s hoping that Cardi continues to turn the world’s attention to woman-owned, BIPOC-owned small businesses, and that Ariie Skincare has its busiest season yet.