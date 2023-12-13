Here's How Cardi B Does a Holiday Manicure

Year after year, we learn just how many ways there are to go about a holiday manicure. Some tinsel-inspired shine? A simple red and green color scheme? Sweater texture? The list goes on. But now, we know the most iconic way to tackle your seasonal glam: Take a cue from Cardi B with long, razor-sharp, rhinestone acrylics.

On Sunday, December 10, the 31-year-old appeared in Mesa, Arizona to headline TikTok's inaugural live event "In the Mix." Wearing an entirely red ensemble, the Grammy winner got straight to the point with a razor-sharp crimson manicure. While simple in theory (there's just one color going on here), the intense stiletto shape and length of her nails stole the show. It may be the holiday season, but it's Cardi's world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete the monochrome look, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper wore a red ombré lip and red fringed bodysuit reminiscent of Selena Quintanilla. (Remember when she called herself the "trap Selena" in Migos' 2018 song "Motorsport?" We love a throwback.) Her key makeup artist, Erika La’ Pearl, used Pat McGrath Labs products to create the look, including a warm brown Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in the shade "Brownouveaux" and blue-red Mattetrance™ Lipstick in "Elson."

"West coast it’s been real …..Thank you TikTok for having me …Thank you to my team and thank you to my fans …y’all owe me nothing," wrote Cardi in an Instagram post showing off the look. Sticking to the theme, her caption included an array of red heart emojis.

While she chose a different color palette for her outfit and makeup, Cardi also showed off her manicure while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, premiering a bowl-shaped pixie cut. Another beauty choice that seems to be sticking around? Thin '90s eyebrows, which the Grammy winner first showed off while walking in Balenciaga's fashion show at the beginning of December.

All I want for Christmas? More Cardi content, please.