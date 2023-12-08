Taylor Swift's Manicure Is Christmas-Coded

Two things we know about Taylor Swift: She loves her friends, and she loves Christmas. On Wednesday night, the 33-year-old popped out in New York City to support her close friend Emma Stone at the premiere of her new movie, Poor Things. While it was Stone's night, Swift still commanded a little bit of attention, specifically by way of a very festive manicure.

Set against her all-black maxi dress and faux fur coat, Swift's manicure added the perfect bit of holiday season pizazz to a night of status quo red carpet glam. Cut short and filed in a squoval shape—one of celebrities' favorite nail trends of the year—her nails featured alternating shades of deep red and pine green polish. Dark in tone and expertly dusted with a chrome finish, the colors were subtle enough that, to the untrained eye, they could easily blend in with her Charlotte Simone clothing ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she loves to change up the colors of her polish (keeping fans on their toes in the process), Swift typically favors a short mani. From an artist standpoint, it's a very practical choice; quick concert changes and guitar playing require a utilitarian nail approach.

Earlier this week, Swift showed off another short nail look with a clean and neutral design on the cover of TIME Magazine. (The singer was named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year the same day she showed up to support Stone.)

For both occasions, Swift wore her signature red lipstick. (Honestly, you'd be hard pressed to find her without these days. It happened once in September and we were shocked). While a classic year-round, the bright color is perfect for the holidays—especially when paired with a Christmas-toned manicure. When you grew up on a Christmas tree farm, you have to flaunt it. Even in the tiniest way.