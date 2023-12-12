Cardi B Just Took the Breakup Haircut to New Lengths

They say the best way to deal with a breakup is to get a major hair makeover. That's the ticket according to Cardi B, anyway.

On Friday, December 8, the "Bongos" singer stepped out in Los Angeles with a hairstyle that was incredibly different from the long locks she's been sporting lately: a mega-short, bowl-shaped pixie cut with bangs. And while her hair was long again by Sunday when she performed at TikTok's In The Mix show in a Selena-inspired look, the quick crop did its part in making a statement: no matter her hair length, this icon knows how fabulous she is.

"Sis looks incredible! She can slay any look!" commented a fan on photos of the crop shared by Cardi's hairstylist Mia Jackson, aka Tokyo Stylez. "I be LIVING every time u pull them shears out," added another.

Cardi announced she and her husband had split in an Instagram Live video on Monday, December 11. "I’ve been single for a minute now. But I’ve been afraid—not afraid—I just don’t know how to tell the world,” she shared in the clip, which was posted after her Arizona performance. “But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

As her haircut communicates, the Grammy winner is feeling good about her next chapter.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open," she shared. "I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”