Cardi B's First Major Beauty Collab Is Finally Here

Cardi B has never had a beauty partnership, even though she's the queen of glam—every aspect of it. But finally, a brand has taken note and delivered a can't-miss collaboration with the rapper front and center.

NYX Professional Makeup just announced that the one and only Cardi B is starring in their first-ever Big Game commercial. Debuting during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, the clip will promote their viral Duck Plump High Pigment Plumping Lip Gloss, a majorly plumping gloss that features spicy ginger.

"NYX is a brand that I've used since high school and that's why it's so special to partner with them for this campaign," the 31-year-old shared in a press release. "NYX has always made the best, affordable products, and that's why I still use them today. We had a lot of fun making this over-the-top, hilarious commercial and I can't wait for everyone to see."

If Cardi herself is saying it's over the top and hilarious, you know it'll be good.

NYX Professional Makeup's new campaign will "tackle the traditionally male-dominated football industry." (Image credit: NYX)

News of the ad comes with an exciting, and immediately available, product launch. As of Thursday, February 1, Duck Plump is available in the shade "Cherry Spice"—the same red hue worn by Cardi B in the commercial.

"We’re so excited to announce Cardi B as the brand’s first major celebrity partner! Not only is she a global icon, but she is also a longtime user of NYX Professional Makeup," Denée Pearson, NYX's Global Brand President, tells Marie Claire exclusively. "Cardi B reps full glam, bold authenticity, independence, and is a true makeup lover at her core. We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate and bring the ultimate energy and empowerment to entertainment’s biggest stage!”

In the commercial's teaser trailer, Cardi B inspects a tube of Duck Plump, ogling the product while reciting some of her signature lines.

"That's suspicious. That's weird," she says, before applying more of the product to her glossy lips. What happens next? We'll just have to wait for the Big Game to find out. Until then, shop the product (including Cardi B's shade, "Cherry Spice") below.