Cardi B Is Ending the Year on a Fresh (Faced) Note

From hits like "Bongos" to a major SKIMS campaign, Cardi B has given us so much this year; she's even blessed us with a makeup-free selfie or two. And before 2023 comes to a close, she's decided to continue the program with not one, but two more fresh-faced snaps.
While out shopping on Wednesday, December 27, the 31-year-old paused to grab a couple of mirror selfies, sharing the snaps with fans via her Instagram Stories. While her outfit—a bright yellow, red, turquoise, and black sweater and yellow sweatpants paired with a Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY chunky rabbit-eared beanie and black-and-white Maison Margiela Tabi boots—was loud, her complexion exuded softness. Save for a touch of gloss, the camera was met with a completely bare-faced Cardi.
Offering no caption (or voiceover, for that matter—the rapper loves a narrated video), she stared sweetly into the mirror, showing off her full look in one photo and a close-up of her face in another.
While Cardi's gorgeous skin is more than enough to focus on here, it should also be noted that her eyebrows, most recently waxed in an ultra-skinny '90s style, were back to their normal, thick shape. Her Monroe piercing, which has come and gone, was also present: a little glimmer that played well with her kitschy-cute mini Chanel bag earrings.
Last month, the Grammy winner took to her Instagram Stories once again to share another selection of makeup-free content, this time adding some commentary that proved she knows she's as great without glam as she is with her full, Erika La' Pearl-crafted looks.
"No make up, no wig ... JUST VIBES" she captioned a video at the time. "Just a beautiful, rich, talented, blessed bitch."
Add "flawless" to the list, Cardi, and you have it covered.
Sophia Vilensky is a freelance beauty writer at Marie Claire, where she writes about the latest and greatest skincare launches, hair colors, and Cardi B manicures. Her work can also be found at Byrdie, Bravo, and Us Weekly. You can find her on Instagram @sophiavilensky.
