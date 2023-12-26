Cardi B Just Transformed Into an Ice Queen—Gray Contacts Included

Unless you're at Kim Kardashian's house, there's no snow in LA this year. ...Or New York... or even Minnesota, for that matter. And I think I know why: Cardi B took all the icy energy for herself.

Over the holiday weekend, Cardi B's beloved glam team shared a series of photos and videos of the Grammy winner transformed into a total ice queen, complete with gray contact lenses and an extra-long, bleach-blonde ponytail. While there's no telling (yet!) what the 31-year-old was all dressed up for, I can only imagine it was something special, like an it-girl Christmas party or a performance of "Let It Go." (I would love to hear that cover.)

A post shared by Erika la’ pearl A photo posted by erika_lapearl_mua on

While her light gray contacts were the most shocking part of the look (on a typical day, Cardi is a brown eyed girl), there wasn't one piece of glam that went untouched. Instead of deciding to go all out with one or the other, makeup artist Erika La' Pearl utilized Pat McGrath Labs makeup in cool, gray tones for both a smoky eye (created with the Mothership Palette in both versions l and lll) and bold lip (the work of a black eyeliner pencil, Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Balm in "Clear," and MatteTrance™ Lipstick in "Dream Lover) with an ombre effect. The rapper also stuck by her skinny '90s brows, which she first showed off while walking the Balenciaga runway at the beginning of the month.

To complete the transformation, hairstylist Mia Jackson, aka Tokyo Stylez, used a 40-inch platinum blonde wig and 40-inch extension bundles from Kendra's Boutique to create a slick thigh-grazing ponytail. The extra-long updo featured impressive volume at the crown, complete with a side bang and some loose, straight strands by the ears.

"Love the hair look and the eyes seal the deal," commented a fan on a post by Jackson. Seriously, Cardi: who knew something so cold could be so hot?