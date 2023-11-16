Celine’s New Bath and Body Collection Will Elevate Your Wind-Down Ritual

When it comes to bath time, I require a product that checks all the boxes. It should be efficacious and sensorial; a soft feel on my skin and a lingering scent. Today, Celine launched a line that does just that. The brand debuted a collection of products that promises to enrich your bathing ritual. "Imbued with Parisian elegance, this collection reconnects with the art of bathing and its history," shares the brand. "Bathing, body-care, and perfume have always been viewed as one and the same thing, a moment when perfume, whether warm or cool, becomes both a ritual for beauty and for body care."

The line-up includes L’Huile Céleste perfumed hair and body oil (which can also be used for a luxe massage), Le Lait Céleste perfumed bath milk, and Le Savon Solide Parfumé soap all feature the universal, comforting Cologne Céleste fragrance, which has been reinterpreted by creative director Hedi Slimane.

Marie Claire's Beauty Director, Deena Campbell is a big fan of the oil. "One of my favorite things about the holiday season is the increase of hugs from my favorite aunts," she says. "Their embrace makes me feel so safe, warm and loved. Similarly, when I slathered the perfumed hair and body oil all over my skin, my body felt relaxed just like when I’m cuddled by family members. The texture is silky, cozy, and incredibly inviting. I plan to apply it every chance I get this winter."

The line's fragrance, Cologne Céleste, draws inspiration from both traditional French and Italian Eau de Colognes. The citrusy scent is highlighted by neroli and orange blossom, with notes including angelica, sweet lemon essence, petitgrain, ambrette butter, and orris butter.

The soft yet steady Eau de Cologne evokes Slimane's memories of childhood in France—updated for today's bath time rituals, of course.

"The course of time continues to advance and catches up with our own era, when the refinement of the bath-time ritual enters the familiarity and seclusion of the home," shares Celine. "A ritual regenerating the inherent pleasure of being alone, being soothed, becoming relaxed, of being bathed in delightfully fragrant vapors reinvented by Céleste Cologne and its collection."

The Cologne Céleste bath and body collection launches Thursday, November 16. You can shop the products below and on celine.com.