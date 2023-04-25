My Charlotte Tilbury products are among my favorite items in my makeup bag (or, more accurately, bags). They feel great on my skin, never dry me out, and, frankly, they look luxurious, with their glossy, golden packaging. And I'm not alone in my fandom: Charlotte Tilbury counts dozens of celebrities among its fans, including Penelope Cruz, Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, and Amal Clooney. The latter even wore an all-Tilbury look on her wedding day, which the brand outlined in a tutorial (opens in new tab) on its website.

And now, in celebration of the Met Gala and the Prince's Trust Awards, Charlotte Tilbury's entire site is going on sale from noon on April 25 until the end of the day on May 4. When you use the promo code REDCARPET at checkout, you can enjoy 20 percent off anything you bought across the site—not to mention the fact that, as always, you can add two free samples to your cart when you pay.

From makeup to skincare to tools, I've done a deep-dive into the site (and into its celebrity fans' wishlists) to bring you the very best options that editors and A-listers alike swear by. Below, my (overloaded) shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream $65 $52 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) When Charlotte Tilbury did Kim Kardashian's makeup (opens in new tab), she started with this cult-favorite cream, saying it's the products that she "never start[s] a makeup look without." The award-winning cream, she says, is "a real skin comforter that gives your skin a glow," especially for those who live in drier climates.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray $38 $30 |Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Every makeup aficionado needs a good setting spray for a long-lasting, smudge-free look. Not only does this spray set makeup and prevent melting and creasing, but it's also infused with ale vera and green tea extract for an added boost of hydration.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution - Walk of No Shame $34 $27 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) This lipstick is one of my personal favorites. It's one of the first shades I gravitate to when I don't know what else to wear, because it looks great in every season and matches with just about everything. Its formula also doesn't dry out my lips like other matte lipsticks, and it smells divine. Amal Clooney seems to think so, too—she wore it on her wedding day.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue $65 $52 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) This award-winning eye cream comes in a refillable glass jar to minimize waste (you can buy the refills (opens in new tab) online). It's been clinically tested, and respondents reported reductions in dark circles and hyperpigmentation along with an increase in hydration and elasticity.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Hypnotising Pop Shots - Pillow Talk Diamonds $34 $27 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) I'm obsessed with this shimmery yet subtle eye pigment—a limited rose gold shade inspired by the glimmer of diamonds. It's designed to make every eye shade pop, and it's one of the site's bestsellers.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips - Secret Salma $44 $35 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Tilbury's Hot Lips collection is comprised of lipsticks whose shades take their inspiration from powerful celebrity women. This shade in particular is inspired by Salma Hayek, and it's my favorite: a rich plum that's dark enough for a sultry evening look yet bright enough for everyday wear.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation $49 $39 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) This is the foundation that Amal Clooney wore during her wedding to George Clooney. Tilbury calls this an effective "long-lasting base," and the formula is designed to provide sheer coverage that leaves skin feeling smoother and more hydrated. If you're not sure of your shade, the site offers an online Pro Shade Match tool for you to find it.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil $30 $24 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) My skin improved tremendously when I discovered facial oils—especially those infused with powerful, fast-acting ingredients like collagen. This formula is made to work in tandem with the brand's moisturizers (post-moisturizer but pre-sunscreen) for firmer, more luminous skin. Grab a full-sized bottle, or opt for the travel size so that you can more easily take your glow on the go.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask $16 $13 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) Everyone loves a good clay mask, especially now that the summer (and sweaty, oily skin) is fast approaching. Made from Spanish clay and sweet almond oil, this formula promises to purify pores and reduce excess sebum production.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand - Spotlight $42 $34 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) This bestselling liquid highlighter comes in six different shades, from gold of rose gold pigments, so there truly is something to suit every skin tone. It's designed to add a glow to your skin that's enhanced when light hits your face.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Powder & Sculpt Brush - Rose Gold & Night Crimson $49 $39 | Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab) What's makeup without the tools to apply it? This lasting, high-quality sculpt brush is sculpted with a tapered end, so you can use it to shade areas like the hollows of your cheeks or your temples, or to highlight your cupid bow, nose, or cheekbones.