Claire Danes Just Made the Deep Side Part Feel Very 2026 at the Emmys Red Carpet

She went sleek and sculptural.

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Claire Danes at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Future)
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I first became a Claire Danes fan after binge-watching Homeland at an alarming pace. So naturally, The Beast in Me, which comes from the same team behind the spy thriller, had me hooked immediately. And with the 2026 Emmys landing smack in the middle of New York Fashion Week, I’m already in full trend-spotting mode. While tonight is technically about television, as a beauty editor, I was mostly waiting to see what Danes would bring glam-wise to the 78th annual Primetime Emmys red carpet.

Danes is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Agatha “Aggie” Wiggs, but her beauty look made a case for its own moment on the carpet. For the occasion, Danes wore her blonde bob sleek and straight with a deep side part, tucking one side behind her ear and letting the other sweep across her forehead. The blunt ends landed just above her shoulders.

Claire Danes at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her makeup stayed soft, with super-illuminated skin and gorgeous rosy cheeks—pared-down makeup and statement-making hair are a trend I am seeing on this Emmy carpet often. And I have to say, the side part got me. After years of center parts dominating basically everything, I'm loving the little switch-up. Let's not forget to give her sculptural silver gown its flowers, too. Danes looks like she walked straight off a NYFW runway.

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Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.