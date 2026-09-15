I first became a Claire Danes fan after binge-watching Homeland at an alarming pace. So naturally, The Beast in Me, which comes from the same team behind the spy thriller, had me hooked immediately. And with the 2026 Emmys landing smack in the middle of New York Fashion Week, I’m already in full trend-spotting mode. While tonight is technically about television, as a beauty editor, I was mostly waiting to see what Danes would bring glam-wise to the 78th annual Primetime Emmys red carpet.
Danes is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Agatha “Aggie” Wiggs, but her beauty look made a case for its own moment on the carpet. For the occasion, Danes wore her blonde bob sleek and straight with a deep side part, tucking one side behind her ear and letting the other sweep across her forehead. The blunt ends landed just above her shoulders.
Her makeup stayed soft, with super-illuminated skin and gorgeous rosy cheeks—pared-down makeup and statement-making hair are a trend I am seeing on this Emmy carpet often. And I have to say, the side part got me. After years of center parts dominating basically everything, I'm loving the little switch-up. Let's not forget to give her sculptural silver gown its flowers, too. Danes looks like she walked straight off a NYFW runway.
Shop the Best Products for Claire Danes’s Glam
T3
Singlepass Smooth X Professional Flat Iron With Extra-Long Ceramic Plates
My favorite hot tools come from none other than T3. It styles your hair instantly and stays put all day.
A round brush is great for really going in and smoothing the hair after the flat iron.
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick - Petal
For the rosiest, radiant cheeks, look to the Baby Cheeks from Westman Atelier in Petal.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.