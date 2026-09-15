Nicole Kidman’s Emmys Hair Has Me Calling It—Low Updos Are Fall’s Next Big Thing

Slicked-back hair may finally have some competition.

Siena Gagliano&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Nicole Kidman attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:

Nicole Kidman has been on a serious beauty streak lately. She’s been turning out look after look on the Practical Magic 2 premiere circuit, so I wasn’t exactly surprised to see her keep it going at the Emmys. The actress returned to the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as an executive producer of Apple TV+’s Margo’s Got Money Troubles, wearing a custom white Chanel gown covered in handmade florals. Gorgeous, obviously—but my eyes went straight to the hair.

Kidman wore her blonde hair pulled into a low, intentionally messy bun, with long curtain bangs and a few wispy pieces left loose around her face. And she wasn’t the only one keeping things low on the carpet. Between the buns, ponytails, and other nape-grazing styles I’ve spotted tonight, I’m officially sensing a fall hair trend. After seasons of slicked-back everything, I’m very into seeing things loosen up a little.

Nicole Kidman attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her makeup was equally soft. Kidman went for fresh, bright glam with softly defined eyes, flushed pink cheeks, and a glossy peachy-pink lip that really gave her a youthful-looking glow. Paired with the statement-making floral Chanel gown, the undone hair and fresh makeup complemented the look perfectly.

Nicole Kidman attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Best Products for Nicole Kidman's Low Updo

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Explore More
Siena Gagliano
Siena Gagliano
Beauty Editor

Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, and Women's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.