Kidman wore her blonde hair pulled into a low, intentionally messy bun, with long curtain bangs and a few wispy pieces left loose around her face. And she wasn’t the only one keeping things low on the carpet. Between the buns, ponytails, and other nape-grazing styles I’ve spotted tonight, I’m officially sensing a fall hair trend. After seasons of slicked-back everything, I’m very into seeing things loosen up a little.
Her makeup was equally soft. Kidman went for fresh, bright glam with softly defined eyes, flushed pink cheeks, and a glossy peachy-pink lip that really gave her a youthful-looking glow. Paired with the statement-making floral Chanel gown, the undone hair and fresh makeup complemented the look perfectly.
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Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.