The 78th annual Primetime Emmys are currently underway (in the midst of New York Fashion Week, no less!) and the stars are already storming the red carpet with enough hair and makeup inspiration to last through the rest of the year. Of course, I'm playing beauty police from the comfort of my home, but there is always one star who everyone can unanimously agree never fails to turn a look: Zendaya Coleman, everyone.
Both a nominee and a presenter tonight, the actress had the internet in a frenzy over the weekend when she debuted a gorgeous curled pixie ahead of the award show. Tonight, she is sticking with the short hairstyle, but instead of the playful curls and colorful makeup she sported just 24 hours ago, she's taking a page from Halle Berry's hairstyle book from the 2002 Oscars.
While she did away with the flipped curls from the weekend, Zendaya's hair, courtesy of Coree Moreno, who used the ghd Speed hair dryer and Sculpt flat iron, still had that tousled volume we've all come to know and love from the star. That volume was emphasized even more by the perfectly gelled pieces closer to her hairline and the crown of her head, just like Berry's version when she won an Oscar for her role in Monster's Ball. A razor-sharp brow served as a gorgeous complement to a sultry, lash-forward eyeshadow look, which gave way to a bronzy-pink blush and a neutral lip. A milky, almond-shaped manicure completed the beauty details and allowed her dress (which is dripping in jewels, mind you) to really be the star of the show. In short? She looks tanned, is dripping in jewels, and still appears to have that newlywed glow from her marriage to longtime partner, Tom Holland, earlier this year.
The two-time winner is hoping for a third trophy this evening for her portrayal of Rue Bennet in the hit HBO series Euphoria. Until then, all we know for sure is that she will also be presenting tonight, so if we're lucky, we may get another head-turning beauty and fashion moment from that star before the festivities are over. All of Zendaya's exact beauty details are still forthcoming, but keep scrolling for the exact hair tools used, as well as a few other products that can help you to achieve her glam.
Shop Zendaya's Emmys Glam
Ghd
Speed Hair Dryer
Ghd
Sculpt Interactive Hair Straightener
ILIA
Soft Focus Blurring Blush - Sensation
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Ariel Wilson is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS, she also has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Shaped by her experience in research, social sciences, and the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, culture, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her husband and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.