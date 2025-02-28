Of all four major fashion week cities, Milan most consistently delivers when it comes to beauty street style. Show-goers always seem to understand the assignment and arrive not only dressed to the nines but with meticulous attention paid to their hair and makeup looks as well. It feels like an appropriate homage to the Italian city and its undeniably glamorous Italian brands. Gucci! Prada! Jil Sander! Marni! Bottega Veneta! Who wouldn't want to make an unforgettable impression if you were sitting front row at these shows?

Our favorite beauty looks this season encompassed plenty of enviable hairstyles, with braided updos, snatched buns, and romantic hair accessories all making an appearance. Long, high-volume hairdos shared air time with cropped bobs and gamine pixie cuts, proving that no matter your preferred length, you can still make a memorable beauty statement. The makeup was similarly dramatic, with luxe burgundy lipstick and splashes of metallic eyeshadow each popping up on more than a handful of attendees.



Keep scrolling for the 21 best Milan beauty street style looks that left us swooning.

Braided Pony

A chic braided ponytail at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Although the bun is still the reigning updo among the fashion set, this twist on the classic ponytail is making a case for a looser, less expected style.

Bold Color Everywhere

Colorful makeup at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Why limit your most colorful cosmetics to just the eyes or lips? This beauty icon shows us how maximalist makeup is done.

Kulfi Zari Eyes Long-Lasting Crease-Proof Cream Eyeshadow $30 at Sephora

Hardware Head Turner

Maximalist hair accessories at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

No need to limit your hair accessories to just one or two options. When in doubt, stack up the hardware for fashion-forward look.

Sleek Braids

Chic cornrows at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Classic cornrows have never looked more stylish than when they’re paired with oversized sunnies and a slick gray suit.

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Argan Hair & Scalp Oil Blend $28 at Sephora

Romantic Braided Bun

Braided bun on a show-goer at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Channel your inner Juliet with this stunning braided bun. If your hair is longer, twist the style to create extra texture and keep it especially romantic.

Crown Affair The Finishing Hair Spray $38 at Sephora

Burgundy Shadow

Soft burgundy eyeshadow seen at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shades of red are popping up all over fashion month, but we’re partial to this subdued burgundy eyeshadow look. It’s an unexpected twist on the classic smokey eye.

Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow $38 at Sephora

Flirty Half-Up Half-Down

A stylish half-up half-down look at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The half-up half-down style has received plenty of air time of the past few months but this fluffy, voluminous iteration is definitely one of our favorites.

Sensual Bows

A romantic red bow at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A simple velvet bow is pure Italian elegance, especially when your hair is this shiny and healthy. Add a hair gloss to your routine to bump up the sheen.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day (PhD) High-Shine Gloss Hair Treatment $36 at Sephora

Radiant Monotone

A MFW attendee with ultra glowing skin. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Radiant, dewy skin is so stunning on its own but when paired with monochromatic makeup, it takes the look to a whole new level. Add in a slicked back bun and plenty of highlighter and you’re ready for the front row.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator $28 at Sephora

Rib-Skimming Length

Long blonde locks are forever chic at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Sometimes a beautiful blowout is all you need to make a serious impact. Reach for a nourishing hair mask each week to keep your strands silky and frizz-free.

COLOR WOW Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Hair Treatment $45 at Sephora

'90s-Style Buns

A Y2K-style bun spotted at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Y2K bun is back in full force. Leave out some hair at the front and keep the ends spiky to capture the look and spice up the classic bun.

Playful Bows

A sassy violet bow seen at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Oversized bows are a playful rendition of the hair accessory trend, especially in an uplifting pastel shade like this.

Jennifer Behr Wide Bow Hair Clip $148 at Farfetch

Go for Bold Color

A pair of electric pink bobs at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Thinking of trying out a new hair color for spring? Go bold with a flirty pink shade (even if it's just temporary) and watch the compliments roll in.

Good Dye Young Semi-Permanent Hair Dye $19 at Ulta

Demure Florals

A petite floral hair pin at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A chic hair pin is the ideal accent to an otherwise simple updo. Reach for a complimentary color to add the perfect finishing touch to your outfit.

Lelet Maya Floral French Pin $198 at Lelet

Unbothered Roots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Who says you need to race to the salon when your roots start to show? Copy this chic show-goer and allow the stark contrast to stand front and center. Bonus points for adding in a bold burgundy lipstick to complete the look.

RŌZ Evergreen Hair Styling Cream $32 at Sephora

Gilded Accents

Gorgeous gold makeup at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Metallic makeup continues to trend this season, and we love allowing the pigment to spill out from the eye area and down the face. Try gold or silver liquid eyeshadow to paint the pigment wherever you please.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix in Jewelz $20 at Sephora

Workwear Wet Look

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The wet hair look isn’t just reserved for the runways, as this street style star proves. Pair the statement-making style with an oversized blazer for some sophisticated contrast.

L'Oréal Elnett Anti-Frizz Slick Back Styling Cream for Flexible Hold $15.99 at Ulta

Subtle Metallics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you love a curated ear scape, add in a flash of subtle silver on the eyes. Pair it with extra dewy skin to complete the look.

Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Jewel Eyeliner Collection Set $176 at Neiman Marcus

Loose Pony and Bows

A delicate black bow and soft loose ponytail at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The loose ponytail has been everywhere this season, and it looks especially chic with a classic black bow. No need to overthink things with this style—just tie the hair close to the ends, add a bow, and go.

Burgundy Pout

Monochromatic burgundy looks impossibly chic at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Keep it monotone with a matching burgundy outfit to emphasize your matte red pout.

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick $50 at Nordstrom

Feminine Pixie

A show-goer keeps a close crop at MFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While the fashion girl bob remains a street style staple, true beauty mavens will take things even shorter with a chic pixie cut (and bold lipstick, of course).